Pretty as a Picture Lake

A starry skyscape of wonder over Mount Shuksan represents clarity on several levels



Photographer: Janet Jeffries

Photo taken: June 11, 2023, at Picture Lake

Photographer’s description: “My plan to photograph Mount Baker at sunset was thwarted as low clouds quickly rolled in. But as I was packing up to go, the sky started to clear, and I realized the Milky Way would soon be rising over Mount Shuksan and Picture Lake. The density of stars away from city lights always leaves me totally awe-struck, making me feel simultaneously insignificant and like I’m part of something miraculous. Taken with a Nikon D750 with a 20 mm lens.”

Critique: “You sure made lemonade out of that lemon. This is beautiful, and a nice reminder of those long June nights as we barrel toward autumn. I love your description, too. The stillness of the lake is obvious during this long exposure, and the density of stars is truly breathtaking. This is framed well, too, with the galactic light show leading the eye toward more celestial eye candy. All in all, well done. Thanks for sticking with it that day!”

