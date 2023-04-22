Vintage Pacific NW: We’re revisiting some of our favorite stories from some of our favorite former magazine contributors. Check back each week for timeless classics focusing on food, fitness, gardening and more.

Originally published Jan. 16, 2000

By Lawrence Kreisman, former NW Living writer

THE YEAR WAS 1977. The words “Save Me” were painted in red on the front door of an abandoned and decaying church in Seattle’s University District. Beneath, in black, someone had scrawled, “Why?”

Seven years passed before someone responded to the plea and the question.

In 1984, Forty-Second and Brooklyn Associates and the architectural firm of Anderson, Koch & Duarte saved the frame building from oblivion by converting it to a restaurant and stores, known as Brooklyn Square.

University Methodist Episcopal Church had opened its doors in 1907 and served as a religious gathering place for visitors to the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition in 1909 — a fair that focused national attention on adolescent Seattle. The church was a reminder of an important growth period in Seattle and of a turn-of-the-century building type that had all but disappeared. Preserving it and its stained-glass-walled sanctuary mattered.

One of this city’s civic patrons, Priscilla Collins, also addressed the question “Why?” at a celebration in 1998 marking the 25th anniversary of Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Ordinance.

Advertising

“A community,” she said, “wants to and needs to remember the community’s childhood, in the same way as individuals have need and joy remembering and being reminded and given mementos of their childhood. Buildings lost are like a book with its pages torn out.”

Americans have a remarkably shortsighted view of built history and its importance. A building is valuable as long as it makes money for its owner. Once it fails in that, it is torn down for something else. The long-term value to the larger community is usually ignored. But in an economic, cultural and social climate that is constantly changing, it is foolish to ignore future possibilities for sites that might provide no immediate benefit. What appears useless today might turn out to be exactly what we need a year or two from now.

A landmarks program attempts to safeguard community resources that are historically significant and educate owners to the importance of preserving them. Landmark buildings document creativity, technological innovation, aesthetic and community values, and forces that shaped our growth. They are connecting links between a past that millions of Americans helped make and a future that we must continue to make.

These are milestone years for the local historic preservation movement. The King County Landmarks and Heritage Program celebrated its 20th anniversary in 1998 and this year will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its designating ordinance. The organization Historic Seattle was founded in 1974 and celebrated its silver anniversary in 1999 with a gala at the newly restored Union Station and establishment of a Save the Buildings revolving fund.

There have been a number of important historic preservation accomplishments over the past quarter-century.

During the 1980s — just before a critical building boom — a number of significant buildings in downtown Seattle were designated under the landmarks ordinance. In Seattle’s downtown and neighborhood plans; in unincorporated King County; and, to a lesser extent, in other county municipalities, preservation of historic buildings was established as an important public ethic. In both city and county, projects successfully addressed the question of economic viability while preserving old buildings for use by the public.

Advertising

Nevertheless, historic preservation is alternately a pampered and a neglected child of its governmental parents, depending on who is elected and the range of their interests. Along with successes, preservation programs have weathered changing ordinances and support at the federal, state and local levels. Along the way, there have been some major preservation losses and court cases that narrowed the abilities of preservation bodies to safeguard landmark properties.

Demolition — either as fast as bulldozers and implosions allow or painstakingly slow, through neglect or salvage operations — has been a constant companion. Some buildings, such as a former Presbyterian church and a telephone exchange on Lower Queen Anne Hill (part of the former Hansen Bakery complex) and the Waldorf Apartment-Hotel (site of the current Convention Center expansion), were rubble in virtually no time. At the opposite extreme, the Music Hall Theater took months to bring down as the wrecking company salvaged whatever fragments might be reusable and salable. One of the ironies of demolition is the perceived value of bits and pieces.

Sometimes, losses lead to positive outcomes. Demolition of the Music Hall spurred legislation that substantially protects the few remaining downtown theaters. Two designated churches — First United Methodist and First Covenant — were withdrawn from landmarks-board review after courts ruled the process interfered with religious practice. But the willingness of the congregation at St. James Cathedral to work with the Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board produced a nationally recognized preservation and rehabilitation project.

Though outstanding preservation programs have been developed in both county and city, and there is financial and technical assistance for owners of historic properties, the success of Seattle and King County in preserving their heritage continues to depend on a vigilant citizenry. We have the laws, but how do we create the ethic? People concerned about historic preservation and the quality of urban life must keep well-informed; actively participate in forums and hearings; and remain a visible, vocal constituency. Today’s outstanding preservation program was created through citizen initiatives — litigation, petitions, endless lobbying and letter writing — and hundreds of meetings and hearings. There is no easy way!