EVEN THOUGH SOME of us lived far away, Crescent Dragonwagon gave us the warmest paper-and-ink welcome to Dairy Hollow House.

For 30+ years, her 1992 cookbook from the Arkansas country inn has shared the spirit and flavors of the old farmhouse in Eureka Springs, the town dubbed “Where the Misfit Fits.”

Dragonwagon ran the inn with then-husband Ned Shank, serving travelers (and regulars such as then-Gov. Bill Clinton) hearty soups and homemade bread and other fresh, local dishes that made House Beautiful magazine call her “the Alice Waters of the Ozarks.”

In a new anniversary edition of “Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread” (University of Arkansas Press, $24.95), Dragonwagon shares how so many people central to the inn and its “nouveau’zarks” cuisine have passed on. Shank died at age 44 in 2000, a tragedy that reshaped Dragonwagon’s life’s path. Even Dairy Hollow House is gone as it was; it’s now a nonprofit writers colony.

However: The soups and breads and salads remain magical.

As Dragonwagon writes in the new edition, “A cookbook — if people actually make its recipes — has transcendent, earthy aliveness, a sacramental connective tissue that crisscrosses linear time as, I believe, nothing else does.”

Not only do they crisscross; they also branch forward, as Dragonwagon found when a stranger named Reid Branson reached out from Seattle a few years back.

A nursing manager at Harborview Medical Center at the time, Branson wanted to share that he ate Dairy Hollow’s lentil soup for lunch every workday — and had for 15 years and counting.

“I, like so many people, am quick to write letters of complaint,” Branson says in a recent phone call. “I’ve made a concerted effort to balance that out by also writing letters of compliments to people I really think have made a difference or who are doing an excellent job at something.”

He’d been introduced to Dragonwagon first through her children’s books (she’s written 28, plus another two dozen or so books in other genres), then her cookbooks, which also include the James Beard Award-winning “Passionate Vegetarian.” He enjoyed “Soup and Bread” for its chili and a “really great” cornbread. The streak ignited later, when he needed a convenient new lunch after the formulation changed on his favorite canned soup.

The Greek lentil and spinach soup with lemon was the answer: a colorful, protein-rich, spice-packed, low-fat concoction mildly sweetened with butternut squash.

“My co-workers think I am insane to eat the same thing every day, and you might, too, but I wanted you to know how very satisfying I find this rich, fragrant soup,” he wrote to Dragonwagon.

It’s not a recipe she’d heard much about — fans are likelier to mention the Cuban Black Bean soup she and Shank served at their 1977 wedding reception, or Southern Gumbo Zeb, or the pumpkin and tomato bisque she once cooked on “Good Morning America.” Tickled, she replied, “I am glad to have been eating lunch with you all these years, without even knowing it.”

The recipe is far from the simplest in the book, but, “It became kind of a meditative exercise to say, ‘Today is soup day’ and take the time to chop squash and slice celery for a big weekly batch,” Branson recalls. “Because (it has) all those ingredients, it turns out a little different every time; that really adds to the enjoyment.”

The Washington Post shared the pair’s story, and the recipe became internet-famous, with the two making soup on separate Zoom screens for “Inside Edition” during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Branson continued the Dairy Hollow soup streak a full 17 years, until his retirement in 2020 — though he retains his nursing license and still volunteers, he now eats whatever’s around the house for lunch. Dragonwagon, after spending some years in Vermont, is now back in Arkansas — this time living happily in Fayetteville with Mark Graff, whom she married in 2019.

The lentil connection remains “one of those unique and precious things,” Branson says, and he and Dragonwagon remain in touch.

Who could have imagined any of this in 1992?

Dragonwagon wondered in the new edition how she could still welcome us to Dairy Hollow House Inn, a place that no longer exists. Her conclusion, she wrote, was to welcome us to one that does.

“That place is the knowledge that though individual lives and the beloved people who live them end, life itself and love itself persist — rugged, resilient, evergreen.”

Speaking of love, as my oldest son was waiting the other night for his flight home from college after our longest separation in his 20 years, I texted him a photo of Dragonwagon’s lentil soup and a cast-iron pan of the skillet-sizzled buttermilk cornbread that Branson recommended. “I have soup waiting for you!” I wrote.

“Can’t wait!” he wrote back.

Who knows where the stories and recipes might take us all from here?

Greek Lentil and Spinach Soup with Lemon

Serves 4 to 6 as an entree, with a hearty salad (such as a Greek one) and bread

Spray cooking oil

1 pound lentils, washed and picked over

2½ quarts any well-flavored vegetable stock or water

1 dried poblano pepper (hard stem broken off) or 1 fresh jalapeño (stem removed, halved)

2 teaspoons whole coriander seeds

1½ teaspoons cumin seeds

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried thyme

2 bay leaves

2 medium potatoes, scrubbed and diced

1 10-ounce box frozen chopped spinach, thawed, or 1 10-ounce bag fresh spinach, well-washed, stems removed and chopped

2½ cups peeled and diced butternut squash

1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 ribs celery, with leaves, sliced

3 large cloves of garlic, peeled and finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

Paper-thin slices of lemon to garnish, plus thin wedges of lemon to pass at the table

1. Spray a large, heavy, nonreactive soup pot with oil, and in it combine lentils, stock or water, chili, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, oregano, basil, thyme and bay leaves. Bring to a boil, then turn down heat to low. Simmer, partially covered, about 30 minutes.

2. Add potatoes, spinach and butternut squash, re-cover and let cook another 20 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add onion, and sauté, stirring, until it starts to soften, 3-4 minutes. Add the celery and garlic, sautéing another 3 minutes, stirring often. Add this to the soup, deglazing the skillet with a little soup liquid and adding the deglaze contents back to the soup pot. Add salt and pepper; taste for seasoning.

4. Just before serving, add the lemon juice, and stir well. Serve hot, with a lemon slice floating atop each bowl. Pass lemon wedges at the table, so any who wish can make their portion even more lemony.

— From Dragonwagon.com