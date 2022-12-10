BOOKS ARE A magic carpet ride through imagination and experience. Titles on this year’s recommended gift/wish list include richly illustrated volumes that inspire, inform and just might instigate a garden makeover. Personal essays offer encouragement and a comforting glimpse of gardening trials, wins and inevitable losses, as recounted by expert and seasoned gardeners. And in what has become a classic that belongs on every gardener’s bookshelf, a storytelling botanist expands our understanding of the natural world and enriches our cultural literacy.

“Under Western Skies: Visionary Gardens from the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific Coast” by Jennifer Jewell with photography by Caitlin Atkinson (Timber Press, 2021). This coffee table book is a beautifully photographed, thoughtful examination of gardens, told within a structure of place — both past and present — people and plants. Profiles of more than 30 public and private landscapes capture the diversity and unique abundance of Western landscapes.

“Tiny Space Gardening: Growing Vegetables, Fruits, and Herbs in Small Outdoor Spaces (With Recipes)” by Amy Pennington (Sasquatch Books, 2022). This updated edition of the author’s acclaimed “Apartment Gardening” presents realistic and optimistic strategies for growing food in pots and containers. Pennington, an experienced small-space gardener, recommends crops that are worth the effort; will produce a constant harvest; and, most of all, provide delicious flavors. Detailed growing instructions are for beginners and experienced gardeners alike.

“The Garden Refresh: How to Give Your Yard Big Impact on a Small Budget” by Kier Holmes (Timber Press, 2022). Did our recent long hot summer-into-fall leave parts of your garden exhausted? That’s a hard yes for me. Holmes serves up resourceful design ideas and easy-to-accomplish projects along with a list of hardworking plants and growing advice. From composing a garden wish list to offering smart questions and step-by-step guidelines, the author takes gardeners down the path to creating a beautiful, comfortable and nature-friendly landscape.

“Color In and Out of the Garden: Watercolor Practices for Painters, Gardeners and Nature Lovers” by Lorene Edwards Forkner (Abrams Books, 2022). With more than 60 color studies and accompanying essays about life, love and loss, my recent book is a love letter to growing. Spoiler alert: This is definitely not botanical illustration.

“The Roots of my Obsession: Thirty Great Gardeners Reveal Why They Garden” edited by Thomas C. Cooper (Timber Press, 2012). I laughed. I commiserated. And I was dazzled by the scope of plant-hunting, designing, historical and thoughtful gardeners responding to the question “Why do you garden?” Most of all, reading these essays, I felt connected to that remarkable subset of humanity for whom sun, soil, buds and blooms are of endless fascination.

“Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions, 2013). A bestselling environmental classic grounded in science and rooted in devotion. A botanist and a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, the author weaves ancient stories and a scientific perspective into a celebration of mutual tending and generosity. Can’t decide which book to choose? You don’t have to. All these titles, and many more, are available to check out from the Elisabeth C. Miller Library at the Center for Urban Horticulture; depts.washington.edu/hortlib.