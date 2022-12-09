MEET DAN WEBB: a superlative artist (mostly a sculptor, mostly in wood) and very down-to-earth guy.

Over the past few years, he’s been carving “Move Your Boulder”: enormous hands coaxed from three granite boulders for Sound Transit’s Redmond Technology Station, scheduled to open in 2024. Our conversation for this week’s magazine cover story about Sound Transit’s public-art program included extremely interesting details about techniques for carving granite (“It’s basically the hardest glass there is”), but I was most taken with his thoughts about public art in general — and whether we like something because it’s good, or just because we’re finally ready to digest it.

His observations are worth keeping in mind as you move around the world and like, dislike or ignore the art you encounter along the way.

Do you notice public art when you’re out and about?

I’m someone who tries to pay attention to public art and architecture and public spaces and landscape design. I’m a fan of all that. That doesn’t mean all of it’s good. But I think the only thing worse than bad public art is to jettison the idea of public art entirely.

And I always wonder how long it takes for people to digest what is right in front of them, what they see every day. When he was an old man, Bernini [the 17th-century Italian artist who helped invent Baroque] said he was going to be hated for 100 years after he died. He was wrong. He was hated for 300 years. That Rococo/Baroque thing was a joke for the longest time until people integrated what was great about it.

So how long does that take? When I was in high school, there was this whole “disco sucks” phenomenon — except you know what? Disco was genius in every way. It took a minute for some people to figure that out. Is it going to be the same for some pieces of public art?

How do you think the public-art audience — which is anyone who walks past it — is different from the gallery- or museum-art audience?

People are smart and complex. Whether they have the words or contexts around contemporary art or not, they’re still smart and complex. They have souls, hopes, dreams, stories. You start with that. Be generous about acknowledging that. Look, we live in polarizing times. And art is this thing, this doppelgänger that walks next to us. It’s not “us,” exactly, but it’s a place you get to talk about God, truth, beauty, sex, death and the rest of it, but it’s low-stakes. It’s just an object in a room, not your friend. It gets to start those conversations, that real stuff.

That’s what’s great about art. You have to revisit it, consider your own baggage — that’s never done, never finished. You’re always shifting your own view and context for seeing what’s in there. This business of being a consumer of art is a squirrelly one. You have to keep looking, I guess.