Photographer: Elston Hill

Photo taken: April 12, in South Lake Union

Photographer’s description: “I was hoping to take a photo of the Space Needle with the sun behind it from my balcony at Mirabella, a retirement community in South Lake Union. With all the rain and clouds, the project seemed doomed this spring. To my surprise and delight, we had a clear evening, and I nailed the sun behind the Space Needle. Fortunately, I set the camera to take three shots with different exposures each time I triggered the shutter. The photo with the least light was the only one to get the sun right. Canon R5 with Canon RF 100-500 mm lens.”

Critique: “Bravo, and welcome back to Reader’s Lens (regular readers might recognize your name from previous submissions). This is completely stunning. Your preparation paid off big-time, as you simply nailed the composition and exposure here. The detail on the observation deck is preserved while the sun blazes in perfect alignment as if it’s part of the building itself. Well done, and thanks for thinking of us again.”

