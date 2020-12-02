Photographer: Patrick Penna

Photo taken: Oct. 29, 2020, at Kubota Garden, Rainier Beach

Photographer’s description: “In search of fall color in the garden, I was taken by the shape of this Japanese maple more than its color. Canon 6D Mark ll Canon 17-40 mm USM.”

Critique: “Sometimes the unexpected photo is the best one of the day. I like how balanced this feels — almost symmetrical in a natural, nonsymmetrical way. I also am struck by the contrast between the bright sky and the dark branches, with the leaves there to soften the whole gnarly scene. I’d like to see a little bit more detail in the dark areas of the trunk and branches, but overall this is pretty cool. Thanks for submitting!”

