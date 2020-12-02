Photographer: Patrick Penna
Photo taken: Oct. 29, 2020, at Kubota Garden, Rainier Beach
Photographer’s description: “In search of fall color in the garden, I was taken by the shape of this Japanese maple more than its color. Canon 6D Mark ll Canon 17-40 mm USM.”
Critique: “Sometimes the unexpected photo is the best one of the day. I like how balanced this feels — almost symmetrical in a natural, nonsymmetrical way. I also am struck by the contrast between the bright sky and the dark branches, with the leaves there to soften the whole gnarly scene. I’d like to see a little bit more detail in the dark areas of the trunk and branches, but overall this is pretty cool. Thanks for submitting!”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.