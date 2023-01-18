Photographer: Karyn Zupke

Photo taken: Dec. 23, 2022, in Bothell

Photographer’s description: “The ice storm left a coating of ice on one of my air-blown decorations, and when the decoration inflated, a thin sheet of ice was projected vertically into the air. I photographed it using a Canon Eos 7D Mark ii, 100 mm macro lens and off-camera flash to capture the texture and detail of the ice before the whole thing melted.”

Critique: “Wow! This is simply gorgeous, and I’m grateful you thought of Reader’s Lens! I don’t even have words of criticism this week, just wow. You took advantage of a rare and fleeting moment and made a stunning image. Lighting the ice for texture obviously paid off, and the color and detail are exquisite. I can imagine this image would be a fun and challenging jigsaw puzzle, too. Well done, and thanks for sharing.”

