PACIFIC NORTHWEST WILDFLOWERS are among the year’s first blooms. In addition to spangling the garden with colorful blooms beginning in late winter, native annuals are an ecological powerhouse.

As head gardener at the Elisabeth C. Miller Botanical Garden, Del Brummet is perennially curious about plants, an interest that recently led him to explore growing native annuals in home gardens.

“Native annuals attract a diversity of native insects, particularly specialized pollinators adapted to native flora,” Brummet says. He also notes that newly emerged fall-sown seedlings fill otherwise-empty spaces in the winter garden. “Bird’s-eyes gilia, poached egg plant and farewell to spring have been excellent ‘cover crops’ for me,” he adds.

Like most wildflowers, these native annuals resent transplanting and prefer direct sowing. Brummet advises sowing seed in the fall to give plants the chance to establish in moist conditions before winter sets in. Far from being tender, many Pacific Northwest wildflowers benefit from a winter chill (stratification). Anecdotally, Brummet recounts a presentation where he learned that plants from seeds sown in early fall produce more viable seed for future growing seasons.

This makes sense when you think about the plants’ natural seed cycle. Most spring annuals bloom early, then go to seed by early to midsummer. Those that bloom later and are adapted to our region’s summer-dry conditions drop their seed in fall. Seeds that aren’t eaten by birds or other critters lay dormant until fall rains return. Regardless of bloom period, make sure you allow plants to go to seed to ensure future generations of beautiful and wildlife-friendly blooms.

Brummet has good luck with and recommends the following native annuals:

Baby blue eyes (Nemophila menziesii) arrives in early spring with a floriferous carpet of sky-blue blossoms. The plant thrives in cool conditions and moist soil and even will tolerate a bit of shade. The variety called Penny Black features deep purple blooms with white edges, while Five-Spot (N. maculata) puts on a display of white blooms, each petal marked with a purple “spot.” The plants are all persistent reseeders.

Bird’s-eyes gilia (Gilia tricolor) blooms in late spring to early summer with lavender and white blooms with dark centers. Individual flowers are small but quite showy when massed. Brummet is particularly smitten with the plant’s beautiful blue pollen and appreciates how the delicate stems weave through neighboring plants. Bird’s-eyes gilia flowers best in full sun, although it will tolerate some shade and reseeds reliably.

Elegant clarkia (Clarkia unguiculata) produces ribbonlike blooms in shades of pink, coral or purple, on slender stems to 3 feet tall beginning in midsummer.

Farewell to Spring (C. amoena syn. Godetia amoena) produces clusters of cupped pink blossoms atop lax but upright stems beginning in May. Clarkias attract butterflies, moths and bees and thrive in full sun to part shade.

Large-flowered collomia (Collomia grandiflora) is a prolific reseeder. Also known as wild phlox, the plant blooms with soft peachy pink fading to white blossoms at the top of fuzzy stems that grow 2 to 3 feet tall. Collomia is a resilient native that doesn’t need pampering.

Poached egg plant or meadowfoam (Limnanthes douglasii) is a spreading annual with a low, bushy habit. Cheerful yellow flowers with white-tipped petals smother a carpet of finely divided grassy foliage throughout summer. This one is a magnet for beneficial insects and pollinators. Meadowfoam germinates in early fall well in advance of winter weeds.