SOCIAL CREATURES that we are, recent years have taught us to treasure a sheltered green space where we can gather with friends and family. Equally, possibly even more, we value a personal landscape that affords a verdant remove from daily life.

As a real estate agent, Mary Ann Fordyce understands urban planning and increased density, but when a multifamily housing development went up on the other side of the fence at the back of her property, her once-private Wallingford garden lost its appeal. The landscape beyond her work-from-home office window went from a sunny exposure to simply exposed.

Determined to not let conditions beyond her control displace her, Fordyce reached out to Seattle-based garden designer Lisa Bauer (chartreuselandscape.com). Bauer works primarily with clients who share many of the same challenges that Fordyce was facing. In fact, Bauer has become a bit of a wizard when it comes to restoring privacy and creating comfortable outdoor living spaces filled with lush plantings. “This was one of the more challenging projects I’ve had,” Bauer tells me. “Mary Ann had a pretty significant agenda.”

How do you screen a three-story building with several windows looking out into your backyard? You don’t. “Don’t block; obscure,” Bauer advises. Her approach is all about distraction, lots of plants and the power of an intriguing focal point.

Working in from the back fence line, Bauer established series of layers within the small back garden. A new fence painted a warm charcoal recedes behind a row of Leyland cypress (Cupressus × leylandii), not an especially low-maintenance selection but a plant that would provide a quick screen. In front of the new hedge, a simple 9-foot arbor, also stained a dark color, supports Clematis armandii, providing an evergreen tracery of foliage that’s smothered with fragrant white blooms in early spring.

Sturdy plants such as Viburnum davidii, Soft Caress Mahonia and ferns cover the ground with a variety of evergreen textures. Framed by the arbor, a large driftwood snag makes a striking focal point, while a ruff of chartreuse Japanese forest grass (Hakonechloa macra ‘Aureola’) and a golden staghorn sumac (Rhus typhina Tiger Eyes™) brighten the shady bed.

The deep planting bed turns a right angle to form an additional buffer in front of the garage. Bauer observes, “One of the mistakes I think a lot of people make in their small garden is they don’t screen deeply enough.” A couple of Chinese windmill palms (Trachycarpus fortunei) in the garage bed balance the height of the arbor, while large-leaved evergreen shrubs and more ferns fill out the planting for an effect that Bauer calls “hardy tropical.” Seasonal plantings of red-flowering canna and a scarlet abutilon add summer color and set a color scheme for garden accessories.

While wrapping the small garden with generous plantings reduces the size of the gravel sitting area, the lush, layered plantings create a sheltered, even intimate, gathering space out of a landscape that once felt more like a backyard fishbowl. Container plantings, seating and a sizable firepit invite Fordyce and her guests to linger.

Just off the back of the house, a newly reworked deck provides space for outdoor dining and additional seating. Custom powder-coated metal screens from Parasoleil in a warm bronze color furnish yet another layer of privacy, as do container plantings with olive trees. The patterned panels, which are 30% open, shield views of neighbors to the south and the east, while the wired open space below the screens affords an unimpeded view of the garden. The new garden was completed in the summer of 2019 and proved its value in its first full growing season when the pandemic kept us all at home. Smart design and thoughtful planting turned disappointment into an urban oasis.