Vintage Pacific NW: We’re revisiting some of our favorite stories from some of our favorite former magazine contributors. Check back each week for timeless classics focusing on food, fitness, gardening and more.

Originally published May 7, 2000

By Valerie Easton, former Natural Gardener writer

EARLY IN MAY, tiny starts of annuals overflow nursery tables, inspiring us to take a break from weeding to indulge in the spring ritual of container planting. I began gardening in pots to save vulnerable annuals from being crushed by dog paws but have kept on because I’ve found containers to be the most rewarding part of my summer garden.

In most areas of the garden, considerations such as expense and ease of maintenance force us to act grown-up and realistic. Containers let us indulge our plantlust and creativity without lasting repercussion to budget or landscape.



Start with a pot you really love, one so fabulous it looks good even when empty. With the right container, simple is satisfying: Think of fat terra-cotta rounds overflowing with a single kind of scented-leafed geranium, or a yellow water lily floating in a cobalt blue urn.



Second, when planting pots with a mix of plants, make sure each one looks as if it has a reason to be there, that each relates to its pot-mates. There is nothing more discouraging than a pot planted with marigolds, pink petunias and red geraniums. What’s the point? Combinations can be concocted to fit varied aesthetics, and for all kinds of reasons (food, fragrance, colorful, avant-garde). Or you can avoid this dilemma altogether by using a single kind of plant per pot, then grouping pots for a sophisticated look.



The third principle for successful pots: Plant generously. Skimpy pots are pitiful, a wasted chance for beauty. Squeeze in as many little root balls as you can, and you’ll be gratified with the look of overflowing abundance.



If you’re ready for a break from the usual begonias and impatiens, try a few of these flamboyant annuals and tender perennials:



● Petunia integrifolia: A cascading petunia with little violet flowers.



● Dahlias: One of the prettiest pots I saw last summer held a purple-foliage, bright-pink-flowered ‘Fascination’ dahlia surrounded by a dark ornamental grass, Pennisetum setaceum ‘Purpureum’.



● Coleus: ‘Ullrich’, ‘Alabama Sunset’ or the more subtle ‘Inky Fingers’ all are distinctively patterned and perfect for mixing.



● Flowering maples (Abutilon): Orange or yellow bell-shaped flowers and strikingly variegated leaves can accent other annuals or carry a pot all by themselves.



● Fuchsia: ‘Gartenmeister Bonstedt’ has dark foliage and a free-flowering habit.



● Licorice plant (Helichrysum petiolare): A spreading shape and felted leaves make this an ideal foliage plant for pots. ‘Limelight’ is chartreuse; ‘Vareigatum’ is gray and cream.



● Heliotrope: The purple or white little flowers and dark crinkled leaves are modest-looking but worth adding to every pot for their strong vanilla fragrance.



Annuals give their all in one season and need plenty of nutrition to help them reach their peak, especially when packed in tightly. Mark Henry is a master at creating lush and lovely pots, both in the classes he teaches and at his home in Snohomish. Henry starts by making great dirt, mixing together approximately five parts commercial potting soil; three parts composted manure; and, for good drainage, two parts perlite.

He avoids using time-release granular fertilizers, as they don’t kick in until the soil warms up; instead, every other day, he mixes up “one of those green kinds of fertilizer” meant to be applied with a hose-end sprayer, and doses the plants. Water daily, clip back spent blooms to keep the flowers coming and enjoy a big dose of summer flamboyance contained.