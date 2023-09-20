

Photographer: Jim Keany

Photo taken: Aug. 4, 2023, trail to Skyscraper Peak, Sunrise, Mount Rainier

Photographer’s description: “I was planning to take some star photos with my visiting nephew, but the clouds began to roll in. I had a tripod with me so set up for a few sunset shots across the plain between the Fremont Lookout and Burroughs Mountain. I used a slow shutter speed — 1/30th of a second — and the 17-35 mm lens (set to 35mm) on the Nikon 7200. I took a half-dozen shots, and then poof! The magic light show was over.”

Critique: “Sometimes it’s the photo that you don’t expect to take that ends up being the day’s winner. This is delightful to look at, as if it were the day’s parting gift to you (and, consequently, all of us). I like how the sun draws the eye (for yours truly, at least), and then we can scan back to the left to see all the detail and texture revealed within. The contrast between earth and sky in terms of both texture and color is fantastic. Nicely done. Thanks for thinking of Reader’s Lens!”

