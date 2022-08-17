Photographer: Thad Caperton

Photo taken: June 23, 2022, from the Dr. Jose P. Rizal 12th Street Bridge in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “Lumen Field lies on the left, lit for #Pride, with downtown Seattle on the right. I love doing long exposures, as they are challenging but fun, and often result in a great image. This location is tricky, as the bridge is frighteningly shaky, and you have to watch the traffic lights to try to time out a free 20 seconds without a bus or large vehicle passing by, which shakes the bridge and blurs the image. I’m also terrified of heights, and when I lean anything over the edge of something, it amplifies that fear. I was using a feature of my tripod I’ve never used before that extended the camera out over the edge of the bridge, so it didn’t capture the handrail that’s normally in these shots. My anxiety was ramped! LOL. But I’m pleased with the result, and my dog, Boq, and I enjoyed our time out shooting.”

Critique: “This is one of the classic views of the Seattle skyline, but I had no idea about the coordination (and danger!?) involved in making the shot! This is beautiful and technically excellent. I might suggest cropping up from the bottom a ways, which still would give the viewer a sense of the traffic motion but also bring the city into a little more prominence. Well done, though, and welcome back to Reader’s Lens!“

