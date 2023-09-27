Photographer: Jim Diers

Photo taken: Aug. 17, 2023, at Tahlequah ferry dock on Vashon Island

Photographer’s description: “As a resident of Vashon Island, I spend a lot of time waiting for ferries. I seldom complain, though, because the dock provides such great opportunities for wildlife viewing. While waiting at the Tahlequah ferry dock, I noticed a juvenile barn swallow perched on a pipe on the opposite side of the railing. I bent down to watch the swallow through the slats and was fortunate to snap a photo just at the instant that it was being fed. Nikon D750 with Tamron 150-600 mm lens, f/7.1, 1/4000 sec, ISO 1600.”

Critique: “Your wait was definitely worth your while that day. You were in the perfect spot to catch the moment of feeding. You can practically feel the juvenile’s anticipation as it leans toward its meal. The swallows are framed perfectly against the background, which allows them to really pop. Neat moment, nicely captured. Well done, and thanks for submitting!”

