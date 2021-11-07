CLIMATE CHANGE HAS worked in favor of Josh Lawrence, who finds it rather delicious to revisit the time a vineyard expert told him the Royal Slope of Washington’s Columbia Basin was too cold to produce award-winning wine.

This year’s No. 1 wine serves as more validation — the Gård Vintners 2017 Lawrence Vineyards estate malbec, a marvelous expression of the red grape native to the Bordeaux region of France that Argentina has taken to another level.

It was in 1999 when the Lawrence family got serious about planting wine grapes near the town of Royal City. They met with Rich Wheeler, who enjoyed a 30-year career with Ste. Michelle Wine Estates overseeing vineyards before retiring in 2010.

“I’ve given Rich a hard time about this many times, but he said, ‘You are too far north. You are going to frost out about every fourth year,’ ” Lawrence recalls with a chuckle.

Undaunted, the Lawrence family went on to plant more than 450 acres of vines in this region that the federal government officially recognized in 2020 as worthy of its own American Viticultural Area — the Royal Slope.

