Photographer: Dan Evans Jr.

Photo taken: Sept. 14, 2021, on Airport Way in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “Random blue shirt was hanging on a hook on the outside of a gray building. Liked the contrast of the colorful shirt and bland wall. Nikon D850.”

Critique: “In addition to being an interesting contrast between colorful and dull, this photo has nice symmetry and a nice play of light and shadow. I think what I find most interesting about it, though, are the questions it raises. Whose shirt is/was that? How long has it been there? What’s the story with that wall? I’m sure there are great novels that have sprung from less significant questions. So, thanks for thinking of us again, and for giving us a little something to wonder about!”

