WITH ANOTHER BASEBALL season coming this spring (we hope), do you know the last time a Seattle team won the pennant? The four-year run of the Seattle Angels (1965-68) included a Pacific Coast League Championship in 1966. Yes — for those of you keeping score — that is the last pro baseball championship for Seattle. As a kid during those Angels seasons, I had my share of moments to remember.
In 1965, I attended an exhibition game between the Seattle Angels and the major league Los Angeles Angels at Sicks’ Stadium. In the bottom of the fifth inning, behind 3-2, Seattle had a runner on first base and one out. I decided to try to get the crowd to cheer for a rally. As I enthusiastically began rhythmic clapping, a man behind me yelled out, “Hey, kid; don’t you know the pitcher’s up, and pitchers can’t hit?” I was embarrassed and stopped clapping, sinking down in my seat. Just then, pitcher Stan Williams swung and sent the ball over the fence for a home run. Vindication, I thought. That wound up being the game-winning hit in a 4-3 Seattle victory.
Another time we were at a night game, and I left my seat, located high behind home plate, and went to the bathroom. When I returned, my father explained Julio Gotay had hit a foul ball that our section was unable to track well. The stadium had an overhang, and sometimes it was not possible to see a foul ball’s entire flight. As it turned out, the ball hit my seat. It probably would have killed me if I had been in my seat, but I was disappointed at not having a chance to try to catch it. My father said the ball bounced wildly away. It taught me not to leave my seat until the end of the inning.
At a 1966 Angels game, there was a key moment we really needed a home run. Al Spangler was in the left-handed batter’s box for Seattle, wearing No. 7, just like my all-time favorite player, Mickey Mantle, and Spangler’s stance was similar to Mickey’s. I tried my best mental telepathy on Spangler, envisioning he could be just like Mickey at the plate. Lo and behold, Spangler hit a home run! I was overjoyed.
As a young boy, to imagine I had something to do with that outcome was so strong, I had to try it several other times that season with Spangler. There were no other home runs I could will out of him. That’s probably not surprising — Spangler hit only seven home runs that season.
One Saturday morning in 1967, my father and I ventured downtown. We were in the Denny Triangle neighborhood, and the streets were fairly empty. Across the road, two gentlemen were talking. Even though I was only 11, I recognized Chuck Tanner and Edo Vanni, the Angels’ manager and general manager. We went over to say hello. I told them how much I loved the Angels. Tanner asked whether I attended the games. I said yes, quite often. He said, “The next time you are at a game, come down to the dugout before the game, and come see me.”
The next weekend we went to a game, and I followed those directions and got Tanner’s attention. “Wait right there; I’ll be right back,” Tanner said. He returned and handed me a baseball autographed by all the Angels players. Even today, that moment fills me with gratitude, and I know it has contributed to my passionate interest in the Seattle Angels.
