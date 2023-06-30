The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

ONCE THE TALIBAN arrived in Kabul in August 2021, Ahmad started hiding work documents under dishes in his family’s kitchen, stashing papers that linked him to the U.S. Embassy.

Ahmad, like many Afghan civilians, had been recruited by the American government following the invasion of Afghanistan; his job helped buy this four-level house, and support the family that lived there with him: his mother, his siblings, his wife and his newborn child.

America’s swift withdrawal from Afghanistan didn’t give him much time to leave it.

Ahmad, with his wife and 2-month-old son, crammed onto a U.S. military plane that Aug. 27 to fly out of Kabul. He clutched a thermos of hot water to turn baby formula into food as they headed west with hundreds of other refugees.

The thermos grew lighter as time passed. Even after they landed at a military base in Germany, it was nearly impossible to get hot water.

“We come from Afghanistan to save our lives,” he recalled in February 2022. “But if I lost my son here [in transit], what would be the reason?”

On Nov. 11, 2021, after living on a U.S. military base in Texas — where he ate rice dishes he’d never seen before and slept next to strangers — Ahmad’s family arrived at a hotel in Federal Way.

When he entered their private room and saw they had a small kitchen with a two-burner stove and a sink that spit out clear water, he called his mom in Afghanistan.

“We have everything in here,” he told her.

The family spent more than two months at the Federal Way hotel as part of the King County Refugee Resettlement Hotel program.

Opening a hotel for refugees, primarily people fleeing Afghanistan, was a first for King County, a social experiment of sorts. King County has welcomed refugees for decades, but Ahmad and his new hotel neighbors were the first to experience an infrastructure that closely follows an example set by the region’s homelessness system — a system the new refugees are trying to avoid as they settle into one of the most expensive regions in the country.

The three-story hotel offered refugees — more commonly referred to as “guests” by the staff and the people who ran the program — a bit of a temporary reprieve. The program received support from the county and elsewhere.

Refugees entered a space that immediately served as a community for them. People spoke their language, and there was help with translation. Health clinics visited, Afghan food was made and delivered to the hotel, and the agencies running the program helped the guests find permanent housing after leaving the hotel. There were many donations made, both large and small, including toys for the children.

But the refugees soon would experience the harsh economic realities of their new home.

THE BUILDING WHERE the program began stands on a hill in Federal Way, pulled off from the main road, hidden behind a shopping center, apartment buildings and tall trees.

Each day, a security guard sat watch over the gated entrance as mothers and fathers, and children riding bicycles in the parking lot, came and went through the glass doors of the former Extended Stay America.

King County used a new sales tax to purchase hotels and apartment buildings during the pandemic to create housing for its homeless population (the third-largest in the country). It bought the 24-year-old Federal Way hotel in 2021 for $24 million.

But the county’s plans, known as Health Through Housing, quickly slowed due to rising construction costs and a labor shortage in the region’s homelessness services sector — leaving the majority of county-owned hotels sitting vacant for months.

With images of refugees clinging to planes in Kabul (more than 1 million people have fled Afghanistan since August 2021, according to The U.N. Refugee Agency) and knowing that hundreds were headed for Seattle, the county put the vacant Federal Way space to new use.

“We are a welcoming community where every person can thrive,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in the fall of 2022, as the program was winding down. “And that applies to people whose families have been here since time immemorial and people who just got off the incoming flight from Syria or Afghanistan and Ukraine.”

But good intentions go only so far.

Despite its warm welcome, King County is home to one of the country’s most expensive housing markets. In 2022, rents rose by double digits across many cities in King County. At the same time, Washington state received five times as many refugees as the year before, more than 5,000 in 2022.

The refugee hotel program was supposed to be short-term, operating on three-month extensions. But Afghans kept arriving as the conditions in their home country worsened, as did refugees from other countries, including Ethiopia, Syria and Honduras.

When the program launched in October 2021, stays at the Federal Way hotel were relatively short. In the first month, people lived there an average of 20 days. In the second month, 30 days. After three full months, stays were pushing more than 40 days as King County’s rental market became increasingly saturated with refugee caseworkers trying to secure what little affordable housing existed, competing against homelessness caseworkers.

While the region has a host of nonprofits already skilled in running shelters and providing services for the complicated issues that homeless people face, there are far fewer organizations ready to step in to run this model of shelter for refugees.

The King County Department of Community and Human Services staffed the Federal Way hotel, then a Redmond hotel when the program moved there, managing day-to-day operations. The International Rescue Committee, a large humanitarian-aid organization, oversaw case management to help people transition out of the hotel and into their own homes. Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services helped to fund the program, investing $2.6 million in federal funds it received to cover the on-site services and staff for 2022.

At its peak in January 2022, nearly 300 people lived at the Federal Way hotel.

After seven months operating the Federal Way property as a refugee shelter, King County moved all remaining guests to another hotel it had purchased, in Redmond, in May 2022, also originally purchased for homeless housing.

The Federal Way and Redmond refugee hotel program lasted 15 months, closing in December 2022, with stays averaging around 60 days. It served 793 refugees, the vast majority Afghan. Most residents had permanent housing by the time the Redmond hotel closed; the remaining few were moved to temporary housing until they could sign their own leases. (King County still owns the hotels in Federal Way and Redmond, and is preparing them for housing for people who are chronically homeless.}

This program was a temporary haven for refugees, a vessel for their hopes and dreams. It’s a symbol of both the region’s generosity and the limitations of good intentions.

Photographer Erika Schultz and I began meeting with families in the program in February 2022, visiting the Federal Way hotel often, and are still in contact with many of the families. These are the stories of some of the people who lived and worked in the hotels.

MAGAN CROMAR, who led hotel shelter operations for King County, stood in the center of a dimly lit lobby at the busy Federal Way hotel in February 2022, talking to a colleague as guests shuffled past her. Red, black and green Afghanistan flags made by little hands were taped on the walls, honoring the place they’d left behind.

Suddenly, a red remote-controlled Jeep flew out of a hallway into the lobby, headed straight for Cromar. She shot her feet apart, and the tiny vehicle passed between them. Its short and dark-haired driver, only a few years old, emerged from the hallway holding the controls, unaware of the near-collision.

Every day, Cromar and her staff of 14 faced new challenges that required focus and quick adaptation.

Staff learned the hard way, after being on hold for an hour, that using outside translation services over the phone was not sufficient for communicating with guests. The county hired local Afghans — some hotel residents — to help staff the front desk so someone could respond immediately in Dari or Pashto no matter the time or day.

The county acquired sewing machines and installed them in an empty room for women to gather and talk, providing a chance to return to a common and familiar activity from home — making clothes for loved ones. Many of the families had arrived with hardly any clothing. The sewing room later became a space for childbirth education and support classes helping Afghan mothers navigate pregnancy and childbirth in their new home.

Shortly after families began arriving at the Federal Way hotel, Cromar said home-cooked meals started showing up at the front lobby. Neighbors looked out for each other. Kids played together in the front parking lot. There was a soccer goal out back.

And it was common to see a donated bicycle tipped over on the carpet outside a child’s hotel room.

“The families that stayed with us did have this extra layer of holding and support,” Cromar said.

SITTING BEHIND THE front desk of the Federal Way hotel during her afternoon shift in the spring of 2022, Hasina reflected on the built-in support residents found after moving there.

It’s something she didn’t have.

When she arrived in the United States from Afghanistan with her husband and daughter in 2018, it took months to meet someone who spoke her language.

She walked into a Dollar Tree in Kent that first year with her daughter, and heard a woman speaking Dari to her kids. She could tell by the way the woman wore her hijab that she was Afghan, so Hasina walked over.

“Do you want to be my friend?” the woman asked Hasina. The question came as a relief to the young, isolated mother.

“These families, they are more lucky,” says Hasina, who also later worked at the Redmond hotel.

Her first day on the job in Federal Way, a family greeted her: “Salam alaikum,” a common Muslim greeting that means, “Peace be upon you.”

“Oh, I felt so good,” she says.

During Ramadan, families living at the hotel in Federal Way brought food to staff after sundown, she says. Sometimes, she saw women gathering in hotel rooms to have tea or share meals and wished she could join them.

“The days that I am off, I’m just waiting to go back to work,” says Hasina, the first Afghan woman to get a job at the hotel.

Hasina has many Afghan friends from her time working at the hotels, and was able to use that experience to earn a job with the International Rescue Committee. She works at home and makes enough money to send some to her mother in Afghanistan. Hasina’s mother had to stop working as a teacher in Herat after the Taliban began applying severe restrictions to women’s ability to work and leave their homes.

Many guests are hoping they will find similar luck in the workforce. But first they have to find housing.

MOHAMMAD COULDN’T TALK about the work he did in Afghanistan because it could put the family he left behind in danger. And after months of living in the Federal Way hotel in early 2022, he was antsy to move out and start providing for his family again.

Fine china and platters, bought in their new country, were stored under their bed, and small toys — treasures from Goodwill — were stashed in corners and in closets.

“We are not rich,” Mohammad says, “but we are always trying to show our kids we are.”

More than a year later, after moving out of the hotel, Mohammad and his wife, Nazer, now share a two-bedroom apartment in Federal Way with their three young kids. They have a fourth child on the way.

Mohammad works nights 20 minutes away at a DoubleTree in SeaTac, cleaning bathrooms. He listens to English lessons on YouTube as he scrubs toilets and floors. And he worries about how to stretch his small earnings.

Most of Mohammad’s $2,500-a-month salary goes to housing. He paid $1,645 a month in rent for the first year and $1,815 in the second year — 73% of his income.

To help with rising costs, his wife got a job cleaning hotel rooms in the daytime.

He sends any money he can spare — $100 here, $200 next month — to support about 10 members of his wife’s family in Afghanistan. Nazer’s older brother, the family’s primary breadwinner, died in a motorcycle accident nearly a year ago.

“It’s not easy. It’s very hard,” he says. “Everything is expensive.”

Mohammad says he’s worried about what would happen to his family, to his wife’s family, if he couldn’t work. He knows he needs to find a better-paying job.

He gets about five hours of sleep a day.

After dinner one cold February 2023 evening in the family’s apartment, his oldest daughter leaned in next to him and tugged on his sleeve.

“Don’t go to your job at night,” she told him. “Take off.”

DAYS BEFORE King County closed the refugee hotel program, it hosted a formal celebration at the Redmond site.

One Afghan staff member volunteered to speak: Dr. Fatema Shuja Rasuli. She was a medical doctor working in obstetrics and gynecology in her home country, and she and her family had lived at the Redmond hotel for more than three months. While living there, she found work as a front desk manager.

The Taliban had broken into the center of Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021, her daughter’s golden birthday, Shuja Rasuli told the crowd. She had carried that child in her belly during medical school. She brought texts to study in the delivery room. And just hours after giving birth in the middle of the night, determined to become a doctor, she begged the physician to let her leave her child with her mother so she could go take her final exam.

In Shuja Rasuli’s Afghanistan, those dreams were realistic and, as she proved, achievable. Now in her new home, she’s hoping to be accepted into a nearby college to earn a degree in medical sonography to work with the kind of doctors she used to be.

The night of her daughter’s 15th birthday, after her husband had seen Taliban fighters on motorcycles and trucks, carrying big guns, on his way to pick up a birthday cake, the family watched plane after plane take off from the Kabul airport. The aircrafts’ flashing lights looked like stars in the sky, Shuja Rasuli said.

She prayed that soon one of those “stars” would be carrying them away.

AHMAD LISTENED TO Shuja Rasuli’s story in Redmond.

He had joined the front desk staff at the Federal Way hotel after months of living there, providing translation services and helping answer guests’ questions, and he followed the team to Redmond until the program ended. After that, he secured a job at a Seattle nonprofit, helping at-risk youth.

He’s no longer worried about the Taliban breaking down his door. But he is worried about earning enough to support his family in America and the one he left behind.

His new job came with a pay increase, but because he is living in government-subsidized housing, his earnings can’t go over $69,000 for a family of three, and his nonprofit salary put him over that limit.

The housing provider said Ahmad would have to move by the end of the month or quit his job. He chose housing.

So far, he’s spent most of 2023 delivering Amazon packages and food. He said with this kind of work, he’s never sure how much he’ll earn each week. His wife is learning English and how to drive. His son is healthy and growing.

Is this the American dream?

“There’s no guarantee if you have no good job,” he says from his car while delivering Amazon packages in early June. “You guys have a country with a lot of expensive things.”

More than a week later, Ahmad started a new job working security for King County. He’s still supporting his mother and siblings in Afghanistan, and he’s looking forward to having more regular paychecks.

His mother told him, months after he left, that she would go into his old room to smell the baby’s sheets — missing the grandson she barely got to hold.