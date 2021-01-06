Photographer: Richard Schwartz

Photo taken: Nov. 9, 2020, in Longbranch

Photographer’s description: “The sun was rising behind Mount Rainier, casting its shadow on the underside of the cloud cover.”

Critique: “I thought this sunrise photo was a fitting way to start off 2021, with the general consensus that 2020 was for the birds. The sunrise that morning struck a chord, because several people submitted photos of it. Yours was my favorite. The mountain is living in this space of relatively open sky, sandwiched between the darker foreground and the magnificent cloud cover, casting its shadow on the latter. Just a spectacular moment in nature, captured gorgeously. Composition and color are exquisite. Not much I’d do differently here. Thanks for submitting, and Happy New Year.”

