Photographer: Paula Zanter-Stout

Photo taken: Sept. 4, 2021, at Lind Coulee waterway, Grant County

Photographer’s description: “With the morning’s fog rising up from the warmer water against the cooler air at sunrise, I went to a nearby waterway that is especially picturesque, and I captured this Great Egret rising from the water in flight. I especially like the way there is a shadow of its wings on the steam or fog, and reflection as well off the water below. Also the color provided by the rising sun. Taken with a Nikon D3500 and 70-300 mm lens.”

Critique: “I can already hear a chorus of ‘wows’ as people click on this page. This is a breathtakingly beautiful photo. The color is gorgeous and reminds me of an oil painting. All that morning gold also provides a great backdrop for the dark bird and its bright splashes. My brain wants to correct the horizon by rotating it counterclockwise ever so slightly, but regular readers have heard that one before. Thanks so much for sharing. Nice job.”

