Photographer: Gloria Z. Nagler

Photo taken: Dec. 29, 2020, at Magnuson Park wetlands in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “Torch flames from deep in Lake Washington? Nope: a gadwall dabbling for lunch. (Love the Gadwallian feathers! These ducks often hang out in urban and suburban habitats, so keep a sharp eye out!) Olympus M1X, 300 mm, ISO 2500, 1/1,000, f/4.”

Critique: “Hi, Gloria! Welcome back to Reader’s Lens. I’ve lost count of how many times you’ve graced our pages, but this is one of my favorites of yours, for sure. Those feathers are remarkable, and you captured them with perfect focus. I really like seeing an unfamiliar view of a familiar subject. Even if it is a duck butt. We should all be so lucky to have tail feathers like that. Thanks for contributing again!”

