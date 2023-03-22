DON’T LOOK AWAY. Your drink is in your hand, and you are preparing to clink it. Your eyes are locked on the eyes of the person across the table from you, and it is imperative that you keep them there. Someone might drop a glass behind you. A child might scream. An explosion might shatter the night just outside the restaurant. It doesn’t matter. Don’t look away until you’ve toasted, clinked and sipped, or reap the dire consequences: seven years of bad sex.

Consuming liquid in all its forms, whether water, juice, tea or beer, is essential to human life, but it is also a portal to danger. Water could contain pathogens. Spirits could make us lose our self-control or loosen our tongues. Wine could be poisoned. The potentially dangerous taking of tea and sipping of beer all come with social rituals woven into the daily fabric of ordinary life, and thus are particularly fertile ground for superstitions to grow. Even the world’s most common toast, “to your health,” is talismanic, meant to ward off theoretical misfortune.

The injunction to maintain eye contact seems to be the most prevalent drinking superstition in Europe, cropping up from Spain to the Czech Republic without alteration. The punishment for this transgression is always the same: an earthly curse straight out of a Grimms’ fairy tale. Also spiritually perilous is the notion of toasting with water; doing so has been said to lead to death. This superstition prevails in the U.S. Navy, where toasting with water is essentially banned, as it dooms the toaster to a watery grave. Sailors of old wouldn’t clink glasses while toasting at all, as the sound could awaken the souls of the drowned, and the first toast of a voyage would often be tossed to the waves in tribute to the god of the sea.

This hearkens back to what might be the oldest and most widespread drinking superstition: the simple act of “pouring one out” for the beloved dead, or “libation.” Ancient Egyptians poured out water for their gods, some Greeks poured wine or milk and honey onto their altars, and the practice appears in the Bible and the “Iliad.” Libations to the gods are poured all over the world; in the Philippines, drinks are even tossed to the ground for the devil.

It is a wee shimmy from toasting the gods to toasting the dead, and nowadays it is far more common for people to pour a drink on the ground to toast those who are buried beneath it. This custom is prevalent from Irish wakes to Tupac Shakur songs, and dates to ancient Rome, when grieving families installed tubes leading to the graves of their ancestors to pour down an offering of, well, whatever the house red was, probably.

Advertising

Merely having a drink with friends can be rife with pitfalls: There are injunctions against placing glasses back on the table with alcohol in them (so drink up!); against opening a bottle and not finishing it; and against showing up late to a drinking session, the punishment for which is inevitably more drinking. Germanic peoples would knock on oak tables when drinking in pubs to prove they were not the devil in disguise, and in Southern Italy, never pour wine with your left hand, because that was the hand that Judas used at the Last Supper.

It is not only alcohol that gives humanity the vapors. The United Kingdom is rife with tea-based anxieties: It is said that bad luck can follow if you stir your tea with anything other than a spoon (Scotland), if you forget to put the tea into the pot before the water or if you leave the lid of the teapot off completely (England). Stirring the pot brings on trouble between friends (hence the phrase). Superstitious sippers must not break their teapot, pour tea back into the teapot, drink the kettle dry or drink out of the spout, lest they court disaster.

Perhaps what appear to be stiff formalities of the traditional English tea service are actually rules enforced for everyone’s safety.

Bubbles in one’s tea, on the other hand, can indicate a future filled with riches or romance, and the complicated choreography around which unmarried women at a get-together use which teapot can determine the nature of their future husbands or the number and gender of their children. Anxious humans across the globe have long sought answers in the bottom of their cups after the drink is gone, reading the future in the pattern of leftover wet tea leaves, coffee grounds or even wine sediment (a practice known as tasseography).

And perhaps more pertinent to a city watched over by the staring eyes of the great green mermaid are those beliefs pertaining to coffee. An old Turkish superstition states that a young boy who drinks coffee will grow up without a beard, while elsewhere in the Mediterranean, spilled coffee is a sign of good fortune rather than the modern tragedy you might think it if you’d just paid $8 for it. In another gem from the U.S. Navy, many high-ranking officers will refuse to wash their coffee mugs, although no one can declare exactly why, and in the Dominican Republic, it is considered unwise to drink your coffee standing up.

Let’s hope that last one does not hold true here in Seattle, where every person at every crosswalk in the morning is sipping brew on the go. We don’t need to tempt fate any more than we do; thanks to the Seattle Freeze, we already have a reputation for avoiding eye contact, after all.