Photographer: Karan Arora
Photo taken: March 27, above the Quad at the University of Washington
Photographer’s description: “Took this aerial shot of the cherry blossoms at the Quad at the University of Washington using my DJI Mini2 drone.”
Critique: “Thanks for bringing our readers a fresh view of a familiar sight! The Quad’s cherry blossoms draw oodles of ooh-ers and ahh-ers every spring, and this photo is a superb bird’s-eye illustration of why. The straight lines and relative symmetry of the paths play nicely against the organic shapes and textures of the trees, and the people give us a sense of scale. Simply put, this is just really cool. Thanks again for sharing!”
Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot each week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
