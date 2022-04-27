Photographer: Karan Arora

Photo taken: March 27, above the Quad at the University of Washington

Photographer’s description: “Took this aerial shot of the cherry blossoms at the Quad at the University of Washington using my DJI Mini2 drone.”

Critique: “Thanks for bringing our readers a fresh view of a familiar sight! The Quad’s cherry blossoms draw oodles of ooh-ers and ahh-ers every spring, and this photo is a superb bird’s-eye illustration of why. The straight lines and relative symmetry of the paths play nicely against the organic shapes and textures of the trees, and the people give us a sense of scale. Simply put, this is just really cool. Thanks again for sharing!”

