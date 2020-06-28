Here are two of Emma Teal Laukitis and Claire Neaton’s favorite recipes from their book, “The Salmon Sisters: Feasting, Fishing, and Living in Alaska.” If you’re not crazy about these two, don’t worry — there are 48 others in the book.

Sweet and Smoky Barbecued Salmon

Flavor your fish with a mouthwatering marinade before grilling it to perfection. The unmatched flavor of salmon fresh from the sea is enhanced by garlic, lemon, brown sugar, wood smoke and sea salt. The fish can be grilled over coals on the beach or on a barbecue.

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 cup soy sauce

1 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup molasses

1/4 cup vegetable oil

Juice from 2 medium lemons (about 6 tablespoons)

8 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon flaky sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 whole wild salmon, filleted with the skin on

1. Blend the soy sauce, sugar, molasses, oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper in a blender until smooth. Pour the mixture over the salmon in a shallow glass dish or gallon zip-lock bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for up to 8 hours.

2. When ready to cook, place the salmon fillets skin-side-down on a medium-high heat, well-greased grill. Cook for 10 minutes per inch of thickness, brushing with the marinade several times during grilling. Do not flip the fillets. Test doneness by flaking the fillets with a fork at their thickest part. Do not overcook.

Flavor notes: We like to place a shallow flameproof pan of wood chips on the grill over the lowest flame setting to create a bit of a smoky outdoor campfire barbecue flavor. Alder is a common hardwood used for smoking salmon; it can be purchased in pellets, chopped chunks or sawdust at most outdoor stores or online. We also like to soak cedar planks and grill the fish right on them for a similarly natural smokiness.

Coconut Curry Fish Soup

This Thai-inspired coconut curry soup is comforting like a chowder but also light and alive with fresh lime juice, ginger and cilantro. We love making it on the boat because the ingredients are simple and readily available, yet the flavor is fresh and tangy. Red curry paste (we used store-bought) brings the broth to life with its red chilies, coriander, lemon grass, garlic and shallots. This soup is tasty made with salmon, halibut, rockfish or shrimp — or throw in a combination! You can double the recipe for a big pot that will last you all week, and add fresh garnishes to each bowl you enjoy. When we’re fishing in Prince William Sound during the summer, we like to add fresh spot prawns that we caught and serve the soup over steaming white rice for an even heartier meal.

Makes 6 to 8 servings

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1/2 yellow onion, diced

3 to 4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup red curry paste

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

2 (14-ounce) cans coconut milk

2 1/2 cups fish, vegetable or chicken stock

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice (from about 2 limes)

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh ginger

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 cups thinly sliced carrots

1 1/2 cups chopped green beans

2 cups cubed wild skinless salmon, halibut, or rockfish, or whole shelled shrimp

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish

2 limes, sliced, for garnish

1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat.

2. Add the onion and sauté until translucent.

3. Add the garlic and sauté until lightly browned.

4. Add the curry paste and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.

5. Add the brown sugar and cook for 1 minute.

6. Stir in the coconut milk, stock, lime juice, ginger and soy sauce.

7. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

8. Add the carrots and cook for 5 minutes.

9. Add the green beans and cook for 5 more minutes, or until the vegetables are crisp-tender.

10. Add the fish and cook for 2 minutes.

11. Garnish the soup with cilantro and slices of lime.