Photographer: Del Catunao

Photo taken: Aug. 23, 2021, at North Head Lighthouse, Cape Disappointment

Photographer’s description: “On a recent trip to Cape Disappointment and the North Head Lighthouse, I arrived just before sunset. I wanted to get the sunset at the horizon but noticed the sun crossing over into the lighthouse lamp. I couldn’t get it centered, but still happy to catch it where it was.”

Critique: “This is a beautiful photo and a really nice use of light throughout. The sun through the glass of the lighthouse is definitely cool, but I’m also digging the tug of war between light and shadow on the hill, as well as in the ocean. Well done. Thanks for thinking of Reader’s Lens!”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.