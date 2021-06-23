Photographer: Eileen de la Cruze
Photo taken: Fort Casey State Park, Whidbey Island, May 16, 2021
Photographer’s description: “While visiting Fort Casey, I witnessed a rare sight: a leucistic bald eagle. Leucism is a condition that (partially) prevents pigments from being deposited in feathers, hair or skin. This eagle is a female; she was much larger (and paler!) than the eagle who arrived soon after she started calling.”
Critique: “This is so cool. I trust I’m not the only one who learned the meaning of ‘leucism’ because of this fine photo. I like this picture, not just because the leucistic eagle is rare and interesting, but because it’s captured superbly. The exposure is excellent and I also like how you cropped it, giving us a sense of the eagle’s surroundings while keeping the attention squarely on the lovely leucistic lady. Thank you for submitting!”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.