Photographer: Eileen de la Cruze

Photo taken: Fort Casey State Park, Whidbey Island, May 16, 2021

Photographer’s description: “While visiting Fort Casey, I witnessed a rare sight: a leucistic bald eagle. Leucism is a condition that (partially) prevents pigments from being deposited in feathers, hair or skin. This eagle is a female; she was much larger (and paler!) than the eagle who arrived soon after she started calling.”

Critique: “This is so cool. I trust I’m not the only one who learned the meaning of ‘leucism’ because of this fine photo. I like this picture, not just because the leucistic eagle is rare and interesting, but because it’s captured superbly. The exposure is excellent and I also like how you cropped it, giving us a sense of the eagle’s surroundings while keeping the attention squarely on the lovely leucistic lady. Thank you for submitting!”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.