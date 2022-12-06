BOOKS ARE LIKE shoes, in my opinion. You can never have too many. At our house, though, we might be approaching our book limit. We have too many to count, so I measured them: 62 linear feet. That’s 4 feet longer than a bowling alley. If you stacked them all up, they would rise about one-third as high as the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

And those are just the food and beverage books.

We have culled over the years, but it’s hard to part with favorites, and there’s always a new crop, always some topic we just can’t resist. Though our bookshelves are crammed, and towers of tomes endure like stalagmites next to the living room sofa, our acquisitions continue. Here are some titles I couldn’t resist this year.

“The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” by J. Kenji López-Alt. J. Kenji López-Alt is chief culinary adviser for Serious Eats, writes a regular New York Times column, has a YouTube channel and eats out more often than many restaurant critics. If you are among the more than half a million people who follow López-Alt on Instagram, you probably know about his new book, and that he and his family now reside in Seattle. If you own a wok, you need this book. It’s that simple. Like its predecessor, “The Food Lab,” it contains ample evidence of why López-Alt has been called “an obsessive mastermind.”

“Treasures of the Mexican Table: Classic Recipes, Local Secrets” by Pati Jinich. The PBS host of “Pati’s Mexican Table” brings breadth and personality to this exploration of the regional cuisine of her native country. The derivation of recipes is often fascinating. Discada Nortena, a seared meat platter, was originally cooked by Chihuahuan farmers over woodfires using worn-out plowshares (discos) repurposed as giant comales. They cooked the meat in the concave side, and the tortillas on the rounded side. I flagged so many recipes in my first flip through this book, I knew I couldn’t give it up.

“Smitten Kitchen Keepers” by Deb Perelman. Admittedly, I’m late to the Deb Perelman dinner party. Smitten Kitchen began as a blog in 2006, which makes her one of food blogging’s pioneers. I’m newly smitten with her no-fuss approach to cooking, thanks to Instagram. I cook at home more than ever now, and I crave inspiration for everyday meals. Her breezy commentaries make every recipe sound achievable, and her photos clinch the deal. I don’t own “The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook” or “Smitten Kitchen Every Day,” but this one is definitely a keeper. No need to go to the link in her bio for recipes anymore.

“The Cookie Bible” by Rose Levy Beranbaum. The multiaward-winning author of “The Baking Bible,” “The Bread Bible” and “The Cake Bible” gives cookies their due in this exhaustive compendium. I love that Beranbaum specifies weights in grams as well as ounces, and almost every recipe includes pro tips that explain the whys, whats and hows behind her methods. Also, who doesn’t need a cookie bible?

“Baking School” by The King Arthur Baking Company. The King Arthur Baking Company (yes, the catalog folks) gathered lessons refined in the company’s in-person classes, packing 20 years of teaching experiences into one hefty volume. This primer starts from scratch. Lessons span yeast, sourdough and quick breads, laminated pastries, pies, cookies and cakes. Recipes range from basic to “master class.” Helpful tips such as “how to fill a pastry bag” and answers to “commonly asked questions” are sprinkled throughout. I’m such a dummy when it comes to working with dough; this book just might inspire me to keep trying.

“Art of the Chicken: A Master Chef’s Paintings, Stories and Recipes of the Humble Bird” by Jacques Pépin. Jacques Pépin is the Maurice Chevalier of the culinary world. (Look him up, young’uns, or watch “Gigi.”) In his fond homage to his favorite fowl, the 86-year-old French chef recounts anecdotes of other food industry icons he’s known (from Howard Johnson to James Beard to Julia Child), and heads of state he’s cooked for. (He was called “Petit Jacques” by Tante Yvonne, otherwise known as Madame de Gaulle.) Pépin leavens his memoir with dozens of chicken and egg recipes, offhandedly told and casually inserted into the text. The illustrations are what really hooked me, though: Pépin’s flamboyant paintings of chickens looking variously droll, darling or demented. Très charmant!

“The Cocktail Workshop: An Essential Guide to Classic Drinks and How to Make Them on Your Own” by Steven Grasse & Adam Erace. Whether you’re a newbie just mastering a muddler, or already fermenting your own tepache for pina coladas, this book will shake up your cocktail game. The authors set you up with the basics, segue into history, explain techniques and ingredients, then geek out with riffs like Louis Armstrong on a bender. Author and entrepreneur Steven Grasse wrote “Colonial Spirits: A Toast to Our Drunken History” and is the creative marketing force behind Hendrick’s Gin and other well-known beverage brands. His co-author, Adam Erace, retired early from bartending to become an award-winning food and travel writer.