IF FINDING A PLANT that beautifies the landscape in all four seasons is garden gold, then ring the bell: Crabapples hit the jackpot. From dense, shrublike forms to slender, vase-shaped small trees or the rounded canopy of a good-sized climbing tree, there is a crabapple for any landscape.

Best known for their abundant yet brief bloom period, crabapples (Malus spp.) carry on long after the delicate white, pink or rosy-red flowers spangle the ground like confetti in late spring.

In addition to diverse form and copious blooms, crabapples contribute handsome fall color and jewellike fruit. Flowers, form, fall color and fruit!

This four-season woody ornamental is a boon for the city gardener faced with juggling high expectations with limited planting space, overhead wires and less than ideal soil conditions. Add to the list of winning attributes the fact that crabapples are wildlife-friendly and provide valuable pollinator support, and you’ve got a winning landscape player. What’s more, provided you’re willing to put in the effort, crabapples make delicious jelly and add complexity to home-pressed cider.

Crabapples flourish as a focal point placed within a mixed border or set off by a sweep of lawn. They also lend themselves to formal treatment, like a floral allée on axis through the garden, or carefully espaliered against a sunny wall. For the past 10 years, I’ve been tending a pleached hedge of ‘Evereste’ crabapples in our back garden — it’s a daunting commitment to routine maintenance but a delightful sight in winter under a blanket of snow.

Crabapples thrive in full sun, preferring well-drained soil of moderate fertility. Once established, the mature trees tolerate our dry summers. Unless you’re caring for a pleached hedge, little pruning, if any, is necessary beyond that to develop a good framework on young trees and the removal of dead wood on older trees. Diseases and pests are few — basically the same as those affecting apples — but it is a wise gardener who selects resistant cultivars known to thrive in the Pacific Northwest, such as these:

● Malus ‘Adirondack’ is consistently rated a superior crabapple for the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Profuse crimson buds that open to sparkling white flowers densely clothe this slow-growing, nearly columnar small tree. Generous quantities of maroon fruit contrast with the tree’s golden fall foliage and persist well into winter. Growth to 12 by 6 feet in 10 years, maturing at 18 by 10 feet.

● M. ‘Evereste’ charms in every season. Rich crimson buds open to masses of sweetly fragrant cupped white blossoms in late spring, appearing just as the fresh green foliage is unfurling. Fall foliage takes on shades of burnished orange and gold. Blooms are followed by abundant clusters of blushing orange 1-inch fruits that hold all winter. Growth to 15 to 20 feet and as wide.

● M. toringo subsp. sargentii ‘Tina’ is an extremely dwarf crabapple with a compact form that is more shrub than tree. A multitude of bright red buds opens to single white flowers, which in turn yield a profusion of tiny cherry-red fruits. ‘Tina’ is often grafted on a 4- or 5-foot trunk for a topiary effect and is suitable for small gardens and even container plantings. Growth to 5 feet and as wide in 20 years, taller if grafted.

● M. Raspberry Spear® is a new variety released in 2022. Growth is dense and upright, forming a slender column that’s ideal for small-space gardens. Deep cerise buds open to bright pink single blooms. Dark purple summer foliage holds its color throughout the growing season before shifting to bronze and orange in fall. Tiny maroon fruits ripen to red and persist into late autumn and early winter. Growth to 20 by 8 feet in maturity.

● M. transitoria ‘Schmidtcutleaf’ Golden Raindrops™ has a fresh constellation of small starlike white flowers that appear in spring, but the real attraction is an abundant crop of golden yellow fruit becoming lightly burnished with red after a hard frost. Finely divided deep green foliage imparts a delicate appearance on an elegant upright form with spreading slender limbs. Growth to 10 by 8 feet in 10 years, maturing at 20 by 15 feet.