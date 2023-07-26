Photographer: Jasper Reyes

Photo taken: July 4, 2023, at Gas Works Park in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “Fourth of July fireworks lighting up the crowd at Gas Works Park.”

Critique: “This photo has that ‘quintessential Seattle summer’ vibe to it. With our scene obviously set at Gas Works Park, we can see the sea of people stretching across the entire image underneath impressive bursts of fireworks sparkling in the sky as if they were posing for your camera. I was first struck by the thought that the fireworks resembled a photo from Hubble or Webb, and then was drawn into the overall composition, which does an excellent job of making viewers feel as if they were there. There’s also lots of fun detail the longer one looks — definitely a fun photo for summertime. Thanks for sharing!”

