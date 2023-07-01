Originally published July 4, 2007

By Kathy Casey, former Taste contributor

BLUEBERRY IS THE hot flavor of the year! At gourmet food shows, this purplish-blue berry is popping up in every type of condiment and beverage you can think of. From blueberry barbecue sauce to chutneys to snazzy sodas and even vodka, blueberry is making the scene.

Plump, local blueberries are beginning to show up in markets along with raspberries; strawberries also can be found. Blueberries mingled with juicy red strawberries, a sweet biscuit and billowy white whipped cream make for a fun red-white-and-blueberry shortcake option.

Found from the coast to the timberline, blueberries are in the same family as the huckleberry. Sometimes when huckleberry picking in the late summer or early fall, I have lucked upon a wild blueberry bush bursting with fruit.

Blueberries are a great snack eaten out of hand. But we also love them sprinkled into our bowls of morning cereal or over ice cream; preserved in jams and conserves; and studded in muffins, quick breads and Bundt cakes. And who can resist them baked up in a bubbly pie, juicy cobbler or crisp when served warm and topped with melting vanilla ice cream or a pouf of cool whipped cream?

And blueberries are good for you, because they are high in antioxidants.

In my recipe for Super Antioxidant Blueberry Smoothie, I’ve combined them with pomegranate juice, yogurt and a little honey. I also like to add a little scoop of protein powder for a quick-and-easy breakfast on the go.

For a lazy weekend breakfast, when time is of no issue and sitting at the table reading the paper and sipping a cup of coffee is the call of the day, I’ve created a recipe for Pan-size Blueberry Flapjacks.

And if you want to preserve some of summer’s best berries, I’ve included a recipe for Easy Blueberry Compote. Keep it in the refrigerator for a week, or pop some in the freezer to brighten up a winter meal. Just be sure to enjoy plenty of blueberries while they’re at their freshness peak!



Super Antioxidant Blueberry Smoothie

Makes 1 serving

½ cup fresh blueberries

¼ cup pomegranate juice

¼ cup plain low-fat or fat-free yogurt

1 tablespoon honey

½ cup ice

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender, and process until smooth. Serve immediately.

— Copyright 2007, Kathy Casey Food Studios

Pan-size Blueberry Flapjacks

Makes 5 to 6 pan-size (10-inch) pancakes

1¾ cups milk

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

2¼ cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

3 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon minced orange or lemon zest

2 eggs, separated

4 tablespoons (½ stick) butter, melted

2 cups fresh blueberries

1. Mix the milk and lemon juice together in a small bowl, and let stand 10 minutes. This is to lightly curdle/sour the milk.

2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, salt and citrus zest. Set aside.

3. Whisk the egg yolks into the milk-and-lemon-juice mixture. Add the liquid mixture all at once to the flour mixture, along with the melted butter, and stir until just incorporated. Do not overmix — some small lumps will remain.

4. Whip the egg whites until stiff but not dry. Fold half of the egg whites into the batter to lighten it. Then gently fold in the remaining half. Gently fold in the berries.

5. Preheat a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Lightly brush with vegetable oil. To test the pan, sprinkle with a few drops of water. If they “skittle around,” the heat should be just about right.

6. Ladle 1 cup batter into pan, being sure to get an even amount of berries for each pancake. If necessary, move berries around quickly with your fingers to distribute evenly in pancake. Pancake should be pan-size.

7. Turn pancake when it is puffed and golden brown and multiple bubbles have appeared. Be sure that the pancake has had enough time to set before turning, since larger pancakes take longer to cook through in the center. Cook on the other side until pancake is golden and done all the way through. Serve immediately with maple syrup or your favorite pancake condiment.

— Copyright 2007, Kathy Casey Food Studios

Easy Blueberry Compote

Makes about 3 cups

3 cups fresh blueberries

1/3 cup sugar

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1. To make the compote, combine the ingredients in a small saucepan, and cook over medium heat until the blueberry skins have popped and the mixture is slightly thickened, about 6 to 8 minutes. Let cool, and refrigerate until ready to serve. (Bring to room temperature before serving.)

Note: Serve over vanilla ice cream, pound cake, pancakes or French toast, or stir into yogurt.

— From “Kathy Casey’s Northwest Table” (Chronicle Books, 2006)