THE BEST THINGS about putting a book about moving more into the world are the messages I get from people who are doing what the book says.

When I wrote “24 Ways to Move More” (“ ‘24 Ways to Move More’ motivates you to build the habit of movement into everyday life,” Sept. 27), which highlights two new ways to move every month for a year, there was no pandemic. Kids were at school. You could take all kinds of classes everywhere, from aqua aerobics to trampoline to Zumba.

But the October 2020 release for the book proved prescient. By the time my book came out, people had stalled out on movement from the stress of the year and gym and studio closures. They craved new ideas and motivation.

I’ve heard from people at events and from readers in my movement community that my book has helped them recommit to moving again. The book was centered on taking classes, and most activities are still available in some form, either online or outside.

Studies show that moving your body increases energy and focus, and helps release stress, which reader Heidi Mathisen said was essential during the uncertainty of the presidential election.

“You deserve credit for encouraging me to take a walk every day during the last two weeks,” she wrote to me. “To move and get some fresh air and step away from worry. I am not sure I would have made it out every day without your voice in my ear.”

My intention was to make the book accessible for all, and I’ve been proud to hear people of all physical levels and ages have found nuggets in the book. People who consider themselves movers are excited to snowshoe this winter or take a different dance class. I get excited every time I hear people say they are walking more — my must-do daily movement.

Movement is an essential way I connect to myself and my purpose, and stay on track with projects, like writing a book or running my own business. I love hearing you’re moving more, because I know it means your day is more energized and focused.

I also got reinspired in my own movement life, and returned to my tap class.

While the pandemic is likely to linger for some time, I see it as an opportunity to try a new class or to walk more. Move to end the year strong and connected to yourself. I’ll be doing it with you.