THE YEAR IS 1900, the dawn of a new century. The Spanish-American War has just ended, and Cuba is its own master for the first time. Sort of.

Then come the Americans, who in exchange for helping the Cubans throw over their Spanish overlords, require the Cubans to let them hang around a bit, with all their guns and things, just in case the Spanish come back. And as Americans do, all over the world, anywhere they go, they brought along their most ubiquitous national product: Coca-Cola.

As the story goes, a 14-year-old Cuban messenger boy named Fausto Rodriguez working for the U.S. Army Signal Corps sees his boss — an army captain whose identity is lost to time — order a drink of Bacardi and Coca-Cola with a squeeze of lime. A group of American soldiers at the bar is inspired to order the same, and that thirsty unnamed captain then raises his glass to his new Cuban allies and, by way of a toast, calls out, “Por Cuba Libre!”

Later, in 1966, that messenger boy, now a man, signs a notarized affidavit testifying to the veracity of that experience. It is a strange thing to trouble oneself to do; perhaps he does it out of a fervent love of culinary history, or a sense of national pride. Or because, by that time, our messenger boy had, in fact, grown up to become a Bacardi advertising executive.

We’ll never really know.

There is no real difference between a Cuba Libre and a rum and Coke with a lime wedge in it, except the Cuba Libre is usually made with gold rum and perhaps a little more lime than the average bar slice provides. And there is nothing particularly special about the drink — just two bar staples mixed together plus a garnish.

To cocktail aficionados, it is tinged with the slightly cheesy veneer of the marketing stunt, and it is not wrong to say that the enduring cache of the Cuba Libre is a result of branding. “Rum and Coke” is just a list of ingredients, but “Cuba Libre,” the slogan of Cuban independence, is a far sexier moniker.

Advertising

But a classic drink is sometimes more than a sum of its parts, and the Cuba Libre brings to mind everything romantic that we love to imagine about Cuba — the vintage cars, the mambo, the scent of cigars and Papa Hemingway sitting on a breezy portal mopping 80-proof sweat off his brow. (Though Hemingway, apparently, did not appreciate the Cuba Libre, casting a bit of shade at the beverage in his novel “To Have and Have Not” by suggesting it was — ahem — a woman’s drink.) The Cuba Libre evokes an era, like a zeitgeist in a glass, a sippable poem to celebrate the moment that America’s favorite sugar product and the Caribbean’s favorite sugar product came together to make the world safe for democracy. And if there was a bit of a cynical twinkle in America’s eye, well, that’s what the lime was for.

The Cuba Libre became an immensely popular combination immediately after its creation, widely sipped through Cuba’s following decades of glamour and tumult, only falling from its perch in 1960, when the American embargo forced Coca-Cola to cease doing business with Cuba completely. Until recently, Cuba was one of the few places on Earth that Coca-Cola could not be officially marketed (the other was — and still is — North Korea). Anecdotally, Coca-Cola still could be found in Cuban street carts and corner stores, often brought in through Mexican distributors, so the drink never lost its appeal, although it is now possible to make the drink entirely Cuban by swapping out the Coca-Cola for Cuba’s own cola-based soda, tuKola.

The Cuba Libre is not a fancy cocktail. Adding a sugar-based spirit to a notoriously sugary soda is not exactly the stuff tasting notes are made of. But the lime changes things, adding sour to the sweet, tart to the treacle and a dash of pucker to the saccharine. And because it is so simple, a few small tweaks can make an enormous difference.

1. You don’t have to use Bacardi rum. Bacardi would prefer you do, I’m sure, but feel free to make things interesting with an alternate rum, such as Demerara rum from Guyana or a nice small-batch spiced rum. You can decide for yourself whether that makes the drink less Cuban, but whatever you think, someone else will vehemently tell you that you are wrong.

2. Use Mexican Coca-Cola, which is made with cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup. It tastes better, and because it is less cloying, it balances better with the rum. You can, of course, use some other brand, like a big-box store generic or an artisanal soda, but to me, that’s not really in the spirit of the drink.

3. Use fresh lime. This is the only fresh ingredient in a Cuba Libre, so don’t pour it out of a plastic squeeze bottle.

Cuba Libre

Makes 1 drink

2 ounces gold rum

2-4 ounces Coca-Cola

½ ounce fresh lime juice

Lime wedges

Ice

Fill a highball glass with ice, and, if you like lime, wet the rim and inside of the glass with lime juice. Add 2 ounces gold rum, and top off with Coca-Cola, to your desired strength. Add the lime and a lime wedge, stir gently and consume.