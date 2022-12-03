YOU’RE BUSY. I get it. What if I told you that your local independent nursery is the secret to one-stop shopping for all the gardeners and nature lovers on your gift list? Choice plants and reliable advice on how to grow them are only the beginning; this time of the year, these beloved retailers are stocked with garden gear and gifts.

1. Amaryllis, paperwhites and hyacinths fill gloomy winter days with color and fragrance. Purchase already-blooming bulbs, then sweeten the deal with a top dressing of anticipation by putting together a DIY bulb-forcing kit with everything needed to keep the show going well into the new year.

2. Rosemary, sage and thyme are the savory heart of holiday feasts. These hardy herbs also thrive year-round in Pacific Northwest gardens. Make it seasonal by selecting a potted rosemary festively clipped into a cone or trained into a wreath.

3. Birds are fascinating to watch and help control garden pests. Bird feeders, like a suet block or a hummingbird feeder, provide sustenance and aerial entertainment all winter. Thistle feeders attract finches and chickadees when spring arrives. And a shallow birdbath and nesting houses extend garden hospitality throughout the year. Make sure to include a field guide to Pacific Northwest birds to help identify garden visitors — the one with a bushy tail is a squirrel.

4. Wearable gear, like a hat, gloves and sturdy waterproof boots, is essential for hearty winter gardeners. A holster to hold tools (and phone) and a broad-brimmed sun hat build out the growing season wardrobe.

5. Gardeners are weather watchers. A min-max thermometer records high and low temperatures, valuable information for winter freezes and tracking our ever-warming summers. Pro tip: Hang the thermometer where you can monitor conditions from indoors.

6. Pull together a collection of seeds for a cutting garden; a salad bed; or plants for birds, bees and butterflies, then package them up with seed-starting supplies, like growing flats and plant tags. Copper tags are a special treat and last for years in the garden.

7. This might be a controversial call, but the deep tones of resonant wind chimes create a pleasing garden soundtrack. Best to avoid gifting tinkling models that irritate rather than soothe.

8. Indoor plants give winter-worn gardeners the chance to tend and putter when outdoor plants are dormant. Don’t forget to include care instructions; many popular houseplants are from tropical climes, a far cry from local growing conditions.

9. Reliable hand tools are a gardener’s best friend. Sharp pruners and snips and multipurpose weeding tools, such a hori hori knife, make garden chores easier. Complete the set with a sturdy trowel; a deeply cupped form with an offset neck makes for an efficient and satisfying dig.

10. While not strictly necessary, a plant press might inspire gardeners to capture blooms, mark a special occasion or start a homegrown herbarium.

11. A nursery gift card fits nicely in a stocking and ensures a good start to the coming growing season. Even better, include information about loyalty programs or an email list to keep gardeners informed about upcoming events, festivals and classes.

12. Tie up the gift season with tickets to the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival, “Spring Vibes Only,” Feb. 15-19, at the Seattle Convention Center. Many local nurseries are ticket outlets, or you can purchase tickets online at Gardenshow.com.

So there you have it: The 12 days of Christmas, garden style.