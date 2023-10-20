IF YOU’RE GOING to dream bold design dreams, you might as well dream in color. Here are 10 memorably colorful spaces from our NW Living archives to awaken bright inspiration during fall’s nightlike days.

Broadmoor remodel. Tyler Engle Architects, interior designer/homeowner Clifford Bunch.

Great Blue Heron floating home. Daren Doss and Lisa Chadbourne of Chadbourne + Doss Architects, with builder Dyna and designer/colorist Eduardo Mendoza of The Enchanted Home (now Deccobello).

Leschi renovation. Michelle Dirkse Interior Design.

Innis Arden addition. Curtis McGuire, Architect, with Claddagh Construction and Swenson Say Faget.

South Sound beach house. BC&J Architecture, Fujita Construction of Gig Harbor, San Francisco interior designer Ernest Martinez of Studio 808.

Magnolia remodel. Architect Kristen Becker of Mutuus Studio, with Crescent Builds.

The Clubhouse. CAST Architecture.

Kirkland kitchen. Glassworks collaborated with interior designer Kay Stewart.

Clyde Hill new home. Principal architect Paul Michael Davis, with Boom General Contractor and art adviser Lele Barnett.

Capitol Hill renovation. Interior designer Lindsey Runyon.