PEOPLE CALLED ME a tomboy when I was a kid.

I liked it. I thought it made me sound tough.

But looking back, I realize that my love of bugs and bike riding and baseball only seemed “boyish” when weighed against the rigid gender roles of 1960s America.

So I took heart in a story shared by the mother of one of the kids I met for this week’s story about University of Washington psychologist Kristina Olson and her research on transgender children.

Jane Shay’s second-born child, now called Jessica, began to present herself as a girl when she started kindergarten. But Shay, herself a teacher, didn’t want Jessica to feel it was something she needed to keep secret.

So Shay sat down with the class and read them all the book “I am Jazz,” a picture book about trans-youth advocate Jazz Jennings’ realization that she has “a girl brain but a boy body.”

“This is called transgender,” the book goes on. “I was born this way!”

When she was finished, Shay told the children: “One thing about Jessica is that she is transgender.”

The youngsters were unfazed. Many of them already knew about using different pronouns. One pointed out that when he was born, he was bald.

In other words, they weren’t shocked by the idea that one of their friends might not fit in a strict gender box. They didn’t seem to treat Jessica any differently.

Jessica Chen, whose 6-year old son, Bailey, wears dresses, also said the kids in Bailey’s class are very accepting.

“They have far fewer assumptions than we do,” Chen says. Their reaction to the idea that Bailey is a boy who likes to wear dresses is a collective shrug.

That’s encouraging, even though both mothers acknowledge they live in a liberal oasis here in the Seattle area.

What’s discouraging is the main worry they both share: how other people — adults, really — will treat their children.