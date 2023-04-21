Like all alarms, the 2023 AR6 Synthesis Report on Climate Change aims to rouse those slumbering to action. Released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, it depicts the current moment as a crucial turning point upon which no less than the future of the planet depends.

The record to date shows unequivocally that human-influenced climate change has produced widespread social and ecological damage. It is accelerating, intensifying and becoming increasingly complex with each increment of warming.

This record is also one of injustice, as those contributing the least to climate change are disproportionately suffering the most from its impacts. Looking ahead, the report offers the clearest picture yet of the brutal and unjust consequences of inaction to terrestrial, freshwater, and marine ecosystems and the future generations that will depend upon them. With a “deep, rapid and sustained” reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions instead, a livable future for all is still within our grasp. The report defines the present as a high-stakes moment still sufficiently ripe with the potential to make meaningful and transformative change possible if we act within “a rapidly narrowing window of opportunity.”

Young people have always been at the forefront of change, and society needs to prioritize nurturing them to become future environmental and sustainability innovators — across all fields. Doing this will require more than building their scientific and technological skills. We need to tend to climate change anxiety among young people, invest in K-12 climate education, and implement curricula anchored in environmental and sustainability literacy at all levels, which is crucial to shifting the behavioral changes that will be necessary to reduce carbon emissions. But to capitalize on our current window, educational institutions also must work intentionally to build a social infrastructure of belonging that enables individual confidence and collective agency in young people.

Gen Z has grown up seeing both the effects of climate change and the consistent failure of world leaders to align their actions on climate to their campaign promises or our current state of knowledge. Two students I spoke with recently, double majors in marine science and Spanish, exhibited a sober realism and wry pessimism historically not associated with people their age. Maia Heffernan explained, “We weren’t promised that it was going to be OK,” and Madison Gard said dryly, “It’s been time for accelerated action for quite a while now.”

Nearly all of the accomplished students that I was able to talk to situated this disposition of resolve against an alternative of crippling fear and adopted it as essential to the work they see ahead of us. It is going to be hard work that integrates addressing climate change, sustainability, and social inequality into all careers from finance and communications to environmental science.

Advertising

In preparation for those careers, students expressed deep appreciation for their professors and emphasized the value of hands-on learning, solutions-oriented approaches and community partnerships. Each could point to not one, but several, extended opportunities to learn actively in professional, educational and research settings. They recommended we expand these experiences to provide more students with tangible opportunities to learn how to work collectively, engage those in positions of power and amplify their own voices.

Urban planning student Gil Gepte urged that we immerse students in concrete, community-based projects from the start, describing them as providing real world, confidence-building learning for students that also enhances the public good. Building community was a common theme for those students who understand the project of transitioning to a sustainable and just future as one that must be systemic, collective, inclusive, cross-cultural and intersectional.

Responding to the fact that only 17% of majors in our college identify as students of color, pathbreaking student Elena King sought and was awarded a Sustainability, Equity and Justice Fund grant for her proposal to build community in the department of Environmental Sciences by creating opportunities for underrepresented students to get to know one another, and regularly and meaningfully connect with faculty. Student entrepreneurship like hers highlights challenges our college shares with many others: Many talented students today do not see college as part of their future.

Across higher education, we are seeing a rise in the number of first generation and Pell-eligible students who are choosing to forego college. Universities are losing out on the opportunity to educate and learn from these students, students who often also represent those communities most likely to experience the impacts of climate change the hardest. We need their voices and leadership now and in the decades ahead. And securing it requires that we recruit, retain and support the energy, ideas and urgency that they bring to the conversation.

Too often, the resources and energy it takes to create community are considered an unnecessary luxury tangential or even distracting to the work at hand. To be effective, leaders in higher education must combat that tendency and instead join our students in committing to building inclusive community and belonging as the social supports that enable individual and collective agency. Because the window is closing.