Seattle is at a crossroads in its approach to becoming a city where public safety is a priority. While voters signaled their desire for change in the election of our current mayor, a council member and our city attorney, we have yet to fully reverse the damage caused by poor leadership in recent years, primarily at the City Council. That’s why we must continue the trend toward change when we fill out our ballots and choose seven new council members.

Whether it’s the real-life headlines about innocent citizens becoming crime victims due to our inability to enforce laws or just the perception of the outside world that Seattle is not a safe city, we can do better. As Seattle Times columnist Jon Talton wrote, we do not need activists on our City Council, we need balanced, mature, centrists to work together in managing our city and all its natural challenges.

Seattle is a wonderful place — the weather, the water, the access to the mountains all make it such a special city. It’s a city that breeds innovation, which is evident by the number of successful global companies that got their start here including Amazon, Costco, Microsoft and Starbucks. But our city cannot rely on its history of success to carry us into the future.

I’ve lived my entire life in Seattle, raising a family on Capitol Hill. This neighborhood has been a vibrant part of our city’s culture and like every neighborhood in Seattle, it has its own unique charms and is beloved by those who live here. What I’ve seen as a longtime resident and business owner is extremely disappointing. These urban villages where people live, dine and shop are where we should feel safest. But many times walking through Capitol Hill can feel distressing and downright dangerous. You don’t need to experience the violence firsthand to know how common it is.

We have a responsibility to continue to nurture this city, starting with enforcing the laws that were passed for a reason: to create accountability and consequences. Despite certain holdouts, the current council took a positive step forward recently when it adopted the state’s drug possession law. I agree that any approach to reducing the drug use on our streets, the fatal overdoses and drug-related crimes must include access to treatment and diversion services. But there must also be consequences if those contacted by outreach or law enforcement refuse those options. To help those living on our streets, the city must invest in treatment facilities, training staff and creating spaces where addiction can be addressed. The next council must work with the mayor and our partners in the region to develop a clear plan on this, with benchmarks and yes, accountability, when organizations fail to meet those benchmarks.

Any efforts to address public safety in our city must also include empowering our police force to do their jobs and continue to make sure our police officers feel respected for the difficult job they do every day. Building back the Seattle Police Department, which is struggling to recruit new officers, is no easy task. Law enforcement is a profession and you want to attract and hold true professionals. It will take more time and a continued commitment to build back confidence that SPD is a good place to continue your career. Like a baseball team that didn’t win many games last season, why would a player sign up for that team? When a police department is devalued and treated poorly by city leadership, no signing bonus is going to be enough. Like anyone who takes pride in what they do, officers want to work in an environment where they can truly be successful and help our community.

Electing an experienced, thoughtful and centrist City Council in November that can meet our challenges with swift and determined action is important to our city right now. Please vote!