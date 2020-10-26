Referendum 90 must pass because children such as myself need to learn what R-90 requires our schools to teach, like consent.

R-90 will be age appropriate and up-to-date. I should know because I’m a fourth-grade student who has taken these classes at Bryant Elementary School in Seattle.

You should not listen to adults who have not taken these classes and may not understand what is being taught. The classes help kids act more appropriately, kindly and safely. It is important for everyone to take these classes. In one of my classes, I learned about how to be an “upstander” by standing up and protecting people against bullying and unkindness, nonviolently.

Imagine if everyone knew these things.

Ian Tennyson Fogg, Seattle