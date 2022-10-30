———————————————————————————

Editor’s note: When it comes to filling out your ballot, Seattle voters may be confused about needing to choose between Propositions 1A and 1B, the vote-changing measures.

The Seattle Times editorial board recommends voting no and then not selecting either 1A or 1B, both of which would radically change elections for mayor, city council and city attorney. The two competing measures are ill-conceived and unnecessary, according to the board. Read the full editorial.

Also check out Seattle Times Opinion columnist Alex Fryer’s column on why Seattle should not pick either measure and instead focus on getting more informed voters involved in elections.

And read an Op-Ed by proponents of Proposition 1A, approval voting.

As the Nov. 8 election draws near, Seattle voters can say yes to electing smart and capable candidates willing to cooperatively govern our city. We encourage you to vote yes on Proposition 1 to improve our elections and vote yes again on Proposition 1B for ranked-choice voting.

Our current system often favors candidates who preach to their base and ignore the rest of us. It’s been a winning strategy for some. In a crowded primary, two candidates can advance to the general election, even though neither gets more than 25% or 30% of the vote. The result: In the general election, we sometimes choose between two candidates we don’t especially like. Too often, we wind up choosing between the lesser of two evils rather than voting for a person the majority of us supports.

Ranked-choice voting (Proposition 1B) offers a simple change that addresses this problem. In Seattle’s primary, you would vote for mayoral, city attorney or city council candidates you like, in the order you like them: first choice, second choice, third choice, and so on. If your favorite is eliminated, your vote counts for your next choice. At least one candidate in the general will have received majority support in the primary.

Ranked-choice voting encourages candidates to develop broad support and build coalitions beyond their base.

This was demonstrated recently in Alaska, where moderate Democrat Mary Peltola defeated Trump-supported Sarah Palin and conservative Nick Begich. Peltola, the first Alaska Native elected to Congress, focused on issues important to voters across the ideological divide; she stepped away from the negative campaigns waged by Palin and Begich — and she won.

Here in Seattle, we have seen firsthand the polarization created when candidates beholden to their base are more interested in a political movement than in governing. Social media is weaponized; biting personal attacks on candidates and their families become the status quo.

The result: Good candidates who could become great leaders don’t run. Why put yourself through the political meat-grinder, they ask, when there are so many other rewarding things to do? Ranked-choice voting will encourage good people to run cooperative campaigns, and we will all be the better for it.

Also on our Seattle ballots will be approval voting (1A), where each primary voter would choose as many candidates as the voter wants but would not rank them. This is an experiment tried only in Fargo, North Dakota, and St. Louis, Missouri, and it is not the way we should go. Let’s send the candidates we like best to the general election, not those we merely tolerate.

Ranked-choice voting has proved itself in states and cities around the country. In Maine, Alaska, New York City and elsewhere, candidates who listen to voters and build bridges have defeated those who don’t. Proposition 1B has been endorsed by more than 30 local organizations, including the League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County, the King County Democrats and the Washington Conservation Voters. It has also been endorsed by a diverse coalition of leaders in our city.