Editor’s note: When it comes to filling out your ballot, Seattle voters may be confused about needing to choose between Propositions 1A and 1B, the vote-changing measures.

The Seattle Times editorial board recommends voting no and then not selecting either 1A or 1B, both of which would radically change elections for mayor, city council and city attorney. The two competing measures are ill-conceived and unnecessary, according to the board. Read the full editorial.

Also check out Seattle Times Opinion columnist Alex Fryer’s column on why Seattle should not pick either measure and instead focus on getting more informed voters involved in elections.

And read an Op-Ed by proponents of Proposition 1B, ranked-choice voting.

Proposition 1A is a simple, nonpartisan change that will make Seattle city primary elections reflect the will of voters at no cost to taxpayers. If Proposition 1A passes, candidates will need to earn about twice as much support to win primaries compared to our current system.

Proposition 1A, or approval voting, will empower voters, because every candidate will have to compete for your support. Proposition 1A allows you to give a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down to each candidate on your ballot, instead of picking just one. The votes will be counted and, just like today, the two candidates with the most votes (thumbs-up) will advance to the general election. When you have the power to express your approval or disapproval with every candidate, every candidate becomes accountable to you.

Under our current system, Seattle candidates usually win our primaries with support from only 20% to 30% of voters. Even when the vast majority of voters dislike a candidate, they win anyway. They can ignore underrepresented voters — indeed, they can ignore most voters — and focus on policies and positions that appeal only to a core base of special interests.

With Proposition 1A, candidates must propose policies that are realistic to implement and popular with all voters, not just their strongest supporters. They will win only if they represent about 45% to 57% of voters’ views on what is important for our city and how to achieve it.

Proposition 1A is fast and free to implement. Taxpayers will not have to pay a dime and it may even be ready in time for the 2023 elections. And just like today, election results will be available the evening of the primary.

City Council-proposed Proposition 1B uses a complex system that would cost an estimated $3 million more per election and take until 2027 to implement. In contrast, St. Louis used Proposition 1A only four months after passing it.

A key benefit of Proposition 1A is that it will make our leaders accountable to groups and voters they’d usually ignore. In St. Louis, a majority-minority city, voters made history by electing the first-ever Black woman as mayor using approval voting. According to election experts, Proposition 1A winners represent voters better than any other election system, including Proposition 1B (ranked-choice voting). That’s why election reform groups like Equal Vote Coalition and The Center for Election Science support Proposition 1A.

Like many fellow Proposition 1A supporters, I used to think ranked-choice voting was a good alternative to our current “first past the post” voting system. Then I learned about approval voting and realized that it’s far better: Not only is it better at electing candidates that voters want, but it’s also quick and free to implement.

More than 43,000 Seattle voters signed a petition to put Proposition 1A on the ballot. Seattle voters should not let the City Council hijack citizen-backed election accountability. Take this opportunity: Make our elections the best in the country by voting Proposition 1A.