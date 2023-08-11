While blame has been cast upon former Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott and current Commissioner George Kliavkoff for the league’s implosion, Washington State University President Kirk Schulz has escaped rightful scrutiny. Were reason and accountability to experience a renaissance, the WSU Board of Regents would bear an unequivocal obligation to dismiss Schulz as WSU finds itself standing over the bloody carcass of the Conference of Champions without clear answers.

Schulz’s record is replete with miscalculations and missteps. When problems with Scott were already well-known, Schulz defended him, keeping him in office. Two years ago, Schulz was one of three Pac-12 presidents tasked with hiring his replacement, selecting Kliavkoff (presidents of the other two schools have left for the Big Ten). Schulz championed his unconventional choice, assuring skeptics of his vindication in a few years.

Occupying, and later heading, the Pac-12 executive committee, Schulz was a major player. The committee showed no urgency to begin working on a new deal — until pressed. Even as college athletics became a free-for-all, the league pursued a feckless strategy, eschewing expansion until completing a media deal, which became more illogical over time even while criticism of this decision mounted. Yet, Schulz endorsed this strategy, downplaying expansion due to potential geographic changes to the league’s West Coast makeup.

As The Athletic reported, while the Big 12 garnered the formidable expertise of WME Sports and IMG Media for their media deal, Kliavkoff hand-picked a boutique Connecticut firm, Sports Media Advisors, headed by a law school classmate. Accountability was nonexistent.

Schulz, like Kliavkoff, failed to grasp the transformation of college athletics, downplaying Oregon’s and Washington’s interest in the Big Ten and the “corner schools” in the Big 12 just months ago. He regularly misled fans about the media deal’s imminence on numerous occasions, exacerbating the credibility crisis. Even worse, Schulz’s absence during pivotal hours left football coach Jake Dickert learning information from reporters, fielding questions without support. Schulz’s desertion is in stark contrast with his proclivity for giving interviews to slobber over meaningless Pac-12 unity statements, downplay risks and assure us WSU would not be in a diminished league with reduced revenues. If you find yourself condemning Kliavkoff, direct your ire at the man who facilitated his entry, defended his mistakes and sustained his tenure.

WSU languishes under a lifeless figure — a mannequin bereft of the vigor desperately required. The Board of Regents shoulders an essential responsibility: use their authority under RCW 28B.30.150(2) to remove Schulz from office.

A leader’s obligations span the institution’s past, present and future. Schulz looms as a central figure in this debacle. He prioritized camaraderie with league officials to burnish his résumé, subordinating WSU’s interests. His prerogative is not to prostrate himself before a created idol of acquiescence, nor to be a lap dog; his imperative is to be a guardian of WSU, and a fighter against any pressure that threatens its well-being.

WSU needs a warrior — not a docile diplomat. It requires a force to obtain success in a difficult and tumultuous college athletic landscape (and someone who recognizes this), providing WSU with a power conference to thrive — for the fervor of fans, but also to bolster local businesses and lure prospective students, something former university President Elson Floyd recognized. The regents cannot perpetuate Schulz’s tenure; the terrain is too treacherous to rely on this president who has not chartered a viable course in five years. A chorus must rally the regents to their duty. If not, if Schulz possesses any integrity, a decision should be evident: a resignation acknowledging the gravity of the situation and accepting responsibility not solely for himself, but to the institution he was entrusted with to guide and protect.