The time has come to summon ferocious courage to support the women of Iran. The oppression and violence against women must end and as women, and allies of women, we must heed the call to show up and demand change.

The current bloody events in Iran tragically illustrate the necessity of democracy for a healthy, well functioning society which separates institutionalized religion, as a political force, by the state. The power of the government cannot be used to coerce its people into the submission of a single religious ideology. Iran has become an unstable theocracy where the religious decrees of aging, misogynistic, racist and homophobic clerics are imposed upon generations of people, with the restrictions and penalties for noncompliance falling almost entirely upon women, the LGBTQ+ community, and other ethnic and religious minorities.

The young women of Iran have witnessed the liberation of women in many countries around the world, and unlike the generation before them they do not tolerate being dictated to about every aspect of their dress, behavior, schooling, sexuality and morality. They demand the right to exist independently of male supervision and supremacy.

Since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa (Jina) Amini, who was in the custody of Iran’s “morality police” for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic of Iran’s mandatory dress code, there have been massive, peaceful protests throughout the country calling for justice and regime change. The country’s highest law enforcement body has ordered to “severely confront troublemakers and anti-revolutionaries,” resulting in nearly five weeks of security forces beating and shooting protesters. From what we know now, more than 12,000 people have been arrested and more than 200 have lost their lives in their struggle for freedom.

The bravery of those protesting is heroic, and yet, the silence from the feminist and pro-justice organizations around the world has not gone unnoticed. Women and girls are being persecuted, prosecuted and beaten for their efforts to secure basic human freedoms, yet Iranians hear no organized support from the rest of the global community. The expressions of support and solidarity are limited to occasional social media posts, while the global calls for rallies and marches have not yet attracted others beyond the Iranian diaspora.

Unfortunately, it appears to reflect a cultural and territorial Western feminism bias. The #MeToo movement rapidly united a visible and powerful force in response to sexual harassment of women. The entire world, including the Middle Eastern countries, joined the movement to call out violators of women’s bodily autonomy and millions of people transnationally marched in solidarity.

Iranians are on the front lines of the war for female freedom and equality, but the fight is for all people, everywhere. It is a fight to secure equity and justice. It is a fight to secure basic human rights. It is a fight to secure autonomy and dignity and agency for women over their lives. This is a pivotal moment in our shared history; it’s an opportunity to end the gender apartheid in Iran and inspire equity for women around the world. Women, and allies of women, everywhere around the world have an obligation to organize and unite for the sake of our shared humanity.

Feminism cannot be parochial. If securing fundamental human rights for half of the global population identifying as women is the goal, unity among women and allies, and action on a global scale is the path forward. We are all connected by the women who bore us, and humanity cannot progress without women.

Success begins when #WomenWithoutBorders march alongside Iranian women and become part of their revolution for freedom and equity. Uniting in a global protest proclaims to all that #TheTimeHasCome for women and men to be seen as one.