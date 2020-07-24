Re: “McCarthyism is back — and woke” [July 19, Opinion]:

Syndicated columnist Henry Olsen decried what he calls “woke McCarthyism,” particularly that of liberals and the left.

Not a word in the column about President Donald Trump’s bullying and harassing behavior. If anyone deserves to be questioned about his decency, it is the current occupant of the White House. Olsen is worried that Biden might not defend “America’s heart and soul.” He should be more concerned with Trump’s outright attacks on it.

Jeffrey Grossman, Redmond