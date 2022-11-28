This month, more than 20 new legislators were elected to serve Washington, joining me and my fellow legislators in the House and Senate.

My colleagues and I are responsible for voting on the billion-dollar budgets for the Washington Department of Corrections, as well as the laws that determine who goes to prison and for how long.

Yet few of my colleagues have ever even stepped foot inside of a prison.

As many know, I am the first formerly incarcerated person elected to the Washington Legislature. I spent 30 months in the state prison system and know how infrequently lawmakers visit these facilities.

Though we meet with various stakeholders including correctional professionals, law enforcement and community advocates and activists in the process of crafting legislation, we rarely hear from a very important voice — incarcerated Washingtonians.

Our incarcerated constituents obviously cannot come to Olympia, though there have been opportunities for incarcerated people to testify live before the Legislature, particularly in the virtual age of COVID-19.

But in order to truly hear from our incarcerated constituents, my colleagues and I must visit prisons.

How can we make thoughtful decisions on issues of funding if we haven’t seen where the money is going? How can we determine how long someone must stay in prison if we don’t truly know what prison is like? And how can we determine that people should not be given meaningful opportunities for sentencing review if we do not know who they are?

Earlier this year, Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) — a national sentencing and prison reform advocacy organization — launched the #VisitAPrison campaign, challenging every elected policymaker in the country to visit a prison in the next year. Washington can and should be a leader on this initiative.

We incarcerate more than 12,000 people in 12 facilities statewide. As of June 2022, nearly 30% of our prison population was serving a sentence longer than 10 years and nearly 22% were serving a life sentence with or without parole.

I strongly believe that if more of my colleagues met with some of the folks serving excessive sentences in Washington prisons, it would make a tremendous impact on those serving lengthy sentences.

They would see, as I do, that the Legislature can and should pass responsible legislation that provides individuals the opportunity for release after serving a period of incarceration. People can and do grow and change, and our laws should reflect that — I wouldn’t be where I am today if people couldn’t.

In addition to connecting with the people serving long or life sentences in Washington prisons, legislator visits to prison can shed light on the day-to-day issues of incarceration.

There are a number of seemingly minor issues that can make life in prison insurmountably difficult: Increasing prices of commissary, access to mail, access to visitation, irrational book bans, dangerous temperatures during heat waves — the list goes on.

Without visiting a prison, these very real issues may not register on the Legislature’s radar.

My fellow legislators and I have incredibly important jobs. Our actions impact every Washingtonian including those in prisons. With that responsibility, it is absolutely incumbent on us to regularly visit prisons and our constituents who live there. I will be visiting the Stafford Creek Corrections Center later this month with my legislative seatmate Rep. Drew Hansen. I hope my colleagues in Olympia will join me in visiting a prison this year and every year after.