Nationally, there is a spike in COVID-19 cases and, here in Washington, there are signs that the disease may have a late-summer surge. The good news is that this latest viral wave will probably be no more than a ripple.

In July, there were an estimated 18.2 COVID cases per 100,000 people in the state. The omicron variant’s infection rate in 2022 was 100 times that number. Clearly, we are in a much better position now and the masks can stay in our coat pockets, purses and glove compartments.

Sure, there is always the possibility of some other nasty virus coming down the proverbial pike, but we deserve to savor this moment and appreciate the way our social lives have gotten back on track, the economy has rebounded and we are able to go through our days without constantly wondering if a sneeze or a handshake is going to land us in a hospital bed.

Washingtonians did a pretty good job coping with COVID. Most of us followed smart health advice, wore our masks and got vaccinated. As a result, we are safer than we were and a lot of people are alive who would not have been if we had rejected science and kept mingling and spreading the disease.

During the surreal months of the pandemic, we longed to get back to normal. Today, we are mostly there, although normal does not mean we are unchanged. Hard lessons were learned and, if that means we now more fully understand what it means to be responsible citizens and empathetic neighbors, then that is not a bad thing.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.