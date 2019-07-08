The U.S. women’s soccer team, which dominated the FIFA Women’s World Cup, is also being lauded for championing women’s rights.
Check out David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey
View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons
The U.S. women’s soccer team, which dominated the FIFA Women’s World Cup, is also being lauded for championing women’s rights.
Check out David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey
View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.