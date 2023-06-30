It is a map that makes the road ahead look hot and smoky.

The map to which I refer is one that recently ran in The Seattle Times laying out the various regions in the Pacific Northwest that face a higher-than-average wildfire risk over the next three months.

Western Montana from Missoula to Kalispell will be more fire prone. Big chunks of Idaho and Oregon will be in the hot seat, too, along with the northwest quarter of Nevada. And Washington? In our state, a tiny corner east of Walla Walla and south of Pullman might escape the flaming onslaught, but, through July, August and September, the rest of the state is projected to be ground zero in the region — perhaps in the entire country — for wildfire danger.

Last year, other than the tenacious Bolt Creek fire west of Stevens Pass, we saw significantly fewer burning trees and smoke-filled days compared with the epic conflagration years of 2020 and 2021. A wet, cool Spring was a big mitigating factor. In 2023, spring was more warm and less rainy, which means Washington’s forests and grasslands are now as dry as a stack of prime kindling. A lightning strike or an errant match or some other spark can easily start things blazing.

Summertime was once a season for living easy. Now, the hot, sunny days come with an uneasy undertone of dread.

