Several months ago, I rode on a Boeing 737 MAX. The pit in my stomach before takeoff was unrelated to my own flight. Instead, my thoughts were of my niece, Samya Rose Stumo, who died with 156 others in the second crash of the 737 MAX on March 10, 2019, exactly three years ago. Since then, detailed information about what went wrong with this plane has poured forth. Incredibly, though, we still lack a forensic understanding of the decisions that allowed the MAX to continue operating after the first crash had killed 189 people. But what we do know implicates a risk assessment that was — at best — stunningly incompetent.

To fly on the MAX, I followed a perhaps overly simple symmetry: If the design flaws that led to the crashes were egregious, then those flaws could be fixed. With the changes Boeing made to flight control software and its sensor inputs, the MAX could now possibly be on par with the very safe 737 NG. Indeed, technical assessments of the original flight control system show it to have been a botch job that Boeing engineer Curtis Ewbank tried in vain to fix before the plane was certified. Following the first crash, it is easy to see how defects in the system were quickly recognized — not hidden — by the FAA as it pushed Boeing for a redo. But the agency also minimized the risk of continued MAX flights.

FAA officials who sprinkle the term “data-driven” into their pronouncements should understand that reaching conclusions first and finding supporting data second is the ultimate no-no. Yet this exact violation seems to have occurred after the first MAX crash. Top Boeing executives effectively doubled down on the original design assumptions by approving the conclusion that there was ample time to fix the MAX while it continued to carry passengers. FAA decision makers went along. Yet data then available were too weak to drive this conclusion.

Acrimony over the roles of the pilots in the crashes aside, it is indisputable that some commercial pilots would have been able to save the two imperiled flights. Boeing’s rationale all along was that the system that drove the plane’s nose down had two points of failure — the angle-of-attack sensor and the pilot. So, what percentage of pilots would fail to prevent an imminent catastrophe precipitated by bad sensor inputs? Shortly after the first MAX crash, people at Boeing and the FAA decided that number was 1%.

Despite some attention from task forces, journalists and congressional committees, the origins of the 1% figure remain unknown. Yet on this one number hinged together lives and livelihoods. As it was, it gave Boeing around 10 months to fix the MAX. Beyond 10 months, the cumulative risk to the fleet exceeded a tolerable threshold. Joe Jacobsen, an engineer with 25 years at FAA and 11 years at Boeing, told me that shortly after the first crash his own estimate for pilot failure was around 30%. If 30 of 100 pilots would be projected to fail the test, the same risk threshold would have given Boeing about a week for the fix. Why was Jacobsen’s expert voice not heard at FAA?

After the second MAX crash, Boeing and the FAA in effect lamented that they had rated pilot abilities too generously. This disingenuous admission is belied especially by yearslong internal disparagements of certain pilot populations, such as those lacking military training. What Boeing and the FAA clearly did in their first post-crash risk assessment was throw rigor to the wind by picking an answer that suited them. Their shortsighted decisions must be dissected for broad public benefit.