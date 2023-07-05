First Amendment fans are celebrating the Supreme Court’s ruling this past week in Counterman v. Colorado, but I wonder if people are actually familiar with the fact pattern of this case.

By a vote of 7 to 2, the Supreme Court ruled that the First Amendment requires that, in order to prosecute someone for what is indisputably a “true threat” of violence, a state must show that the defendant had some subjective understanding of the threatening nature of his statements. Thus, the decision is being celebrated by media outlets and adherents to “New York Times v. Sullivan” when the Court in 1964 set a high bar for suing a speaker. So far, so good, but is this really “protected speech?”

As CNN reported, the case centered on Billy Raymond Counterman, who was convicted of stalking a songwriter, Coles Whalen, after sending her hundreds of direct messages on Facebook over a two-year period. Here’s a sampling of his unsolicited messages:

“was that you in the white Jeep?”

“seems like I’m being talked about more than I’m being talked to. This isn’t healthy.”

“You’re not being good for human relations. Die. Don’t need you.”

At one point he asked her for a “hot date at Wal-Mart” and another time expressed anger and frustration at her lack of response.

Advertising

I don’t know about you, but this strikes me as classic harassing behavior on the part of Counterman, and Whalen had every right to try to shut this type of speech down.

Unlike Times v. Sullivan, no public figure is involved and no political issue is under discussion. Times v. Sullivan correctly held that a news outlet had to be “reckless” or act with “actual malice” to be held responsible for damages in such a defamation case involving a public official.

Unlike the politically charged fact pattern of Times v. Sullivan, Counterman is entirely about the unwanted stalking of one individual by another. Objectively, not subjectively, this is harassment by most reasonable standards. Therefore, an inquiry into the “mindset” of the harasser should be irrelevant. Do we really wish to protect such “speech?” Do we need to prove that Counterman didn’t “check his facts” or understand how his threats would be perceived in order to find him guilty?

This is a prime example of how a well-intentioned court puts a certain case into a category or box, such as “free speech,” and then applies classic First Amendment analysis, patting itself on the back for defending this core value enshrined in the Bill of Rights. But, I would contend that this is a case involving privacy and the freedom of Whalen to go about her life without online threats. What is the societal value of statements directed to an individual, such as “Die. Don’t need you”? And even if there were some doubt that Counterman understood his own remarks as threatening, why should that matter? The Court in this instance simply took the wrong fork in the road when it came to applying its past precedents.

This is also not the first time the Supreme Court misidentified a privacy case as a libel case. Back in 1967, the court applied its new First Amendment “recklessness” standard to a family that suffered a home invasion and sought privacy, only for Life magazine to inaccurately restage the event on its entertainment pages. In its Time Inc. v. Hill decision, the court failed to recognize that Life had violated the privacy of the Hills by retelling their story in the nation’s most popular magazine, while also distorting what actually transpired in this harrowing episode. Unlike the civil rights background of Times. v. Sullivan, Hill involved no political statements or even the expression of political opinion.

Going forward, all U.S. courts should be more mindful that purely harassing speech involving private individuals is not constitutionally protected and of the need to protect an individual’s privacy.