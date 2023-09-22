It seems like every day there are headlines and news stories about multiple shots fired, more gun violence and homicides on the rise in Seattle and King County. I cannot resist reading and listening to these stories, because violence and homicide were a part of my everyday professional life for nearly a decade. I have seen and heard firsthand the pain, anguish, trauma, and horror the victims and their families experience in the aftermath of such horrendous crimes.

For the last 10 years I was a victim advocate — answering questions, explaining the criminal justice system process and providing information and resources for victims/survivors of violent crime and surviving family members of homicide victims. I held sacred the trust victims and families gave me as I served as their guide and navigator. I viewed it as a privilege and honor that victims and families allowed me to share their darkest of days.

A few months ago, I quit. I couldn’t do it anymore because of the shameful failings of the system: the politics, the blame-shifting, the excuse-making, the enabling, the anger and blame directed at victims and survivors. The blatant disregard and shockingly horrible treatment of crime victims got the better of me and I gave notice. I left because I could no longer work in a system where victims’ voices were being silenced and ignored in the legal system.

My hope in writing this is that I can provide a victim’s perspective, as one who was on the inside, of what is and has been happening. The voices of victims no longer inform the process, despite the fact that this right is enshrined in our state Constitution, which mandates that victims of crime and their survivors are to be treated with dignity, respect, courtesy, and sensitivity by law enforcement, prosecutors and judges in a manner “no less vigorous than the protections afforded to criminal defendants.” (RCW 7.69.010)

Over the years, I’ve witnessed a shift in how victims are perceived and treated. The current climate is one in which if a victim or family does not support alternatives to incarceration for the offender, they are viewed as not caring about systemic inequities that disproportionately affect communities of color and of being blind to racial injustice. Some victims/survivors and families are pressured to conform to this offender-centric model, and when doing so conflicts with their personal thoughts and feelings about the sentence the offender should receive, they become quiet. All of us process grief, and heal, differently. Thus, there is no wrong or right way victims/survivors and families should feel. They should be able to honestly express how they feel, without judgment or pressure.

We need to stop making excuses and enabling criminal behavior if we are to truly honor the spirit of what it means to support the rights of victims. Accountability is the cornerstone of justice, and this entails an offender taking responsibility for their actions, recognizing the harm they’ve caused and understanding the profound impact it has on their victims. Offenders may choose not to do this, but once convicted, either by a guilty plea or a jury’s verdict, they need to be held accountable by the court system.

What I have heard from victims and families is they want justice — they want the offender to be held accountable, to take responsibility for their choices, behaviors and actions. Victims yearn for their offenders to be truly remorseful and to prove it by changing their behavior so that no other family will ever suffer at their hands again. Families also want a swift resolution, not a drawn-out, several-years-long process of delays and rescheduled court dates that create an emotional roller coaster.

I’ve heard some pretty cringeworthy comments directed at victims and families. Statements that shrink and silence them. I’ve heard comments from judges directed at homicide victims’ families such as: “You should put yourself in the shoes of the defendant, he had a rough childhood” and “Victims like the status of being called a victim.”

Judges are allowing hours of supporting statements on behalf of a defendant to be read aloud in court, while allowing mere minutes for a victim impact statement. This practice of focusing on the plight of offenders while ignoring the trauma they inflicted silences the people the criminal justice system is supposed to protect.

In the juvenile division, I am aware of a senior deputy prosecutor who purposefully did not obtain victim input when negotiating a plea resolution on a serious violent felony case. His plea offer was a drastic reduction in the seriousness of the charges, a resolution he knew the victim would not support. Despite representing to the court that the plea was reached with victim input, no such conversation occurred. This sort of blatant violation of the Victim Bill of Rights silences victims.

I’ve seen numerous friends, family, community groups and elected officials attend sentencing hearings in support of a defendant, and say things like: “He is not defined by his worst bad act” (despite the defendant’s multiple violent felonies, including murder convictions); “He is here because the system failed him”; and “He is only 24 years old and his brain isn’t fully developed” (suggesting he is less culpable and should be sentenced to less time). This, too, silences victims.

There is a spotlight on legal system reform right now. We must recognize and acknowledge the victim experience by holding individuals, community organizations that claim to provide mentoring opportunities, restorative justice programs, community leaders and elected officials accountable and to demand transparency. And while it is certainly true that the constitutional rights of offenders must be vigilantly protected in the legal system, victims and their families have rights under our Constitution, too. Among those rights are that they will be treated with kindness and respect — that their voices be heard. When those voices are silenced or ignored by the very people entrusted with supporting the Constitution, the legal system has failed the people it exists to serve.